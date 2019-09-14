Rejina Pyo Brought Spring-Colored Flat Footwear to the London Runway

Rejina Pyo kept her models comfortable on the catwalk at her spring ’20 show at London Fashion Week earlier today, where the ready-to-wear collection focused mostly on flat footwear.

In a library setting, Pyo showed an array of practical yet colorful summer sandals. Some of the shoes featured thin, pastel-colored straps that crisscrossed the models’ foot and ankles, while other sandals came in more neutral tones such as unisex cork footbed style.

Model on the runway Rejina Pyo Spring Summer 2020 CREDIT: Shutterstock

Model on the runway Rejina Pyo Spring Summer 2020. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Pyo was not afraid to mix and match with her color schemes. The designer paired a multicolored plaid dress with electric green slides. And for a bright green midi dress with flowing sleeves and differently shaped buttons, she opted for a pair of lavender closed-toe shoes with a T-strap that lay on top of the foot.

Model on the runway Rejina Pyo Spring Summer 2020 CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Korean designer also joined in on the chic thong sandal trend that has been a celebrity favorite this summer and sent a model down the catwalk in a pair of beige snakeskin sandals which she paired with a semi-sheer gray dress and a white overcoat.

Model on the runway Rejina Pyo Spring Summer 2020 CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 36-year-old designer also offered footwear looks other than sandals — she also introduced a pair of brown mules in a shiny material that was matched with a long white dress and a gold and white striped trench coat.

Model on the runway Rejina Pyo Spring Summer 2020 CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want More?

Why Some Designers at London Fashion Week Are Opening Their Shows to the Public

Gigi Hadid Suffers a Wardrobe Malfunction With Her Shoes at NY Fashion Week

A Look Inside New York Fashion Week’s Hottest Parties

Watch FN’s video on how to stop sneakers from squeaking