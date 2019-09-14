Sign up for our newsletter today!

Rejina Pyo Brought Spring-Colored Flat Footwear to the London Runway

By Hanna McNeila
Rejina Pyo kept her models comfortable on the catwalk at her spring ’20 show at London Fashion Week earlier today, where the ready-to-wear collection focused mostly on flat footwear.

In a library setting, Pyo showed an array of practical yet colorful summer sandals. Some of the shoes featured thin, pastel-colored straps that crisscrossed the models’ foot and ankles, while other sandals came in more neutral tones such as unisex cork footbed style.

Pyo was not afraid to mix and match with her color schemes. The designer paired a multicolored plaid dress with electric green slides. And for a bright green midi dress with flowing sleeves and differently shaped buttons, she opted for a pair of lavender closed-toe shoes with a T-strap that lay on top of the foot.

The Korean designer also joined in on the chic thong sandal trend that has been a celebrity favorite this summer and sent a model down the catwalk in a pair of beige snakeskin sandals which she paired with a semi-sheer gray dress and a white overcoat.

The 36-year-old designer also offered footwear looks other than sandals — she also introduced a pair of brown mules in a shiny material that was matched with a long white dress and a gold and white striped trench coat.

