This Model’s Unusual Runway Walk at Paris Fashion Week Is Breaking the Internet

By Claudia Miller
leon dame, maison margiela, spring 2020
Leon Dame
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Leon Dame is a 20-year-old male model from Germany who is known for strutting down runways for the likes of Bottega Veneta, Jil Sander and more. But, after he walked in Wednesday’s Maison Margiela spring ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week, he has turned into a viral frenzy.

Maison Margiela’s show was a tribute of sorts to the French resistance during World War II; inspiration was taken from retro nurse and military uniforms. Dame closed the show in a leather jacket and knee-high platform boots, walking in a quirky manner that caught the attention of social media.

leon dame, maison margiela, spring 2020
Leon Dame walks during Maison Margiela’s spring ’20 show at Paris Fashion Week, Sep. 25.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In fact, some accounts have turned it into memes while others are obsessing over the peculiarity of his performance.

Instagram account Chicks shared the video to 1.1 million followers and captioned the post: “Me after I tell my bf I’m not upset and he believes me.”

Twitter user @maghovilia compared the closing walk to that of Jennifer Lopez for Versace this season, using a bar chart of sorts to show their support for Dame.

Twitter user V shared the clip and captioned it: “wednesday mood: leon dame walking for maison margiela ss20.”

With Dame’s walk timed perfectly with Naomi Campbell’s walk from the Saint Laurent show, an account captioned the tweet: how i think i walk in public with my headphones on vs how i actually walk.” The post got almost 27,000 retweets and 109,000 likes.

Perez Hilton shared his thoughts on Dame’s walk as well, showing that the model is gaining support from media outlets and celebrities, too. He gained famous followers on Instagram including Rihanna herself.

