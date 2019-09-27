Kris Jenner, Eva Longoria & More at Balmain’s Spring ’20 Front Row

Balmain’s spring ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week was a spectacle of color and soon-to-be hit styles. Joining creative director Olivier Rousteing for the event yesterday was a front row full of stars, models and more.

Kris Jenner arrived at the show wearing a black polka dot jumpsuit with a matching jacket over it. She paired the ensemble with a set of black pointed-toe boots.

The E! fixture attended in support of her friend Rousteing, but also her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, who partnered with the brand this season on a Kylie x Balmain makeup collection featuring a shadow palette, a gloss and a new lip kit. Kylie had to miss the show, though, as she was in the hospital Wednesday due to unexpected sickness.

Kris Jenner arrives at the Balmain spring ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As Kris supported in lieu of her daughter, she sat next to Eva Longoria. Longoria also wore an all-black ensemble.

Her look, though, was a low-cut silk blouse with matching pants all topped off with a double-breasted blazer.

Eva Longoria at Balmain spring ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Eva Longoria’s Balmain heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her footwear was a set of black sandals from Balmain with the brand’s signature B serving as the heel of the shoe. Also in attendance was model Olivia Culpo. She donned a black and white two-piece set for the show, complete with sequins, mesh and fringe. Her heels were a classic set of black patent leather sandals with thin straps.

Olivia Culpo at Balmain spring ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all the stars who sat front row at Balmain’s PFW spring ’20 show.

Want more?

Paris Fashion Week Is a ‘Shoe-In’: Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the Footwear

This Is the New Color You’ll Be Wearing in Spring 2020 — And Here’s Why EXCLUSIVE: La DoubleJ Joins Forces with Fabrizio Viti on the Ultimate Capsule Line