Kate Spade and Dr. Scholl’s Are Bringing Comfort to the NYFW Runway With a New Sandal Collaboration

The Original Sandal from the Kate Spade x Dr. Scholl's collaboration.

Kate Spade and Dr. Scholl’s are coming together for a comfort-meets-runway collection in time for New York Fashion Week.

The capsule includes nine different colorways of Dr. Scholl’s classic wood Original Exercise Sandal; the styles are debuting Saturday during Kate Spade spring ’20 show.

The Original Sandal from the Kate Spade x Dr. Scholl’s collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy

The exclusive styles will be available for purchase next spring along with the brand’s collection. The sandals mix the iconic Dr. Scholl’s silhouette with patterns and colors that are signature to the Kate Spade brand.

“I was very excited to take the iconic shoe and give it a Kate Spade New York twist, using the vibrant colors and prints from our Spring 2020 collection,” said Kate Spade New York creative director Nicola Glass. “I love how the sandals give women another opportunity to layer print and texture into their look.”

The collection will range in cost from $100 to $130 and will be available at select Kate Spade stores, both brands’ websites and select premium retailers beginning in April 2020.

The collection’s take on the Original Sandal includes uses of daisy-print leather, shades of suedes, and a modern take on tweed.

“Some things Kate Spade New York and Dr. Scholl’s Shoes have in common: We’re both passionate about thoughtful details, we both have sunny sensibilities, and, in our own unique ways, we empower people to live their lives to the fullest,” said Katie Moore, design director, Dr. Scholl’s. “So our collaboration is all that times two.”

