J-Lo Just Wore THE Dress On Versace’s Spring 2020 Runway

JLo on the runway at the Versace finale for spring '20 wearing a new version of her iconic green dress from the Grammy Awards in 1999.

There’s always a supermodel moment on Versace’s runways, but the latest one may top them all: At the end of the brand’s spring ’20 show on Friday night in Milan, Jennifer Lopez walked out wearing THE dress. Or at least a new version of it.

The megastar walked the runway at Versace for its spring ’20 show during Milan Fashion Week Friday night. CREDIT: Shutterstock

If you don’t know what that dress is, you haven’t been paying attention to Versace in 2019. This year marked the 20th anniversary of Lopez on the red carpet at the 2000 Grammy Awards, where she stepped out in a green palm print chiffon dress that skimmed her navel. The dress immediately set off a wave of hysteria — some positive, some negative — and officially made Lopez a fashion star.

Jennifer Lopez on the runway at Versace’s spring 2020 Milan Fashion Week show. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

Detail of Jennifer Lopez’s shoes on the spring 2020 Versace runway. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

To commemorate the dress in its 20th anniversary, Versace released its Chain Reaction sneaker earlier this year. The chunky, chainlink sole was done in the same palm print as the dress, a limited-edition style that is going for as much as $1,000 on the secondhand market.

On the runway, Lopez wore a new version of the gown, this time without sleeves — but it was every bit as dramatic and maybe even more of a scene-stealer. Over a new version of the palm printed chiffon, sequin embellishments dotted the bodice of the flowing gown, which went down to just above the navel, where there was a jeweled detailing.

2019 has been a big anniversary year for Lopez, as she also turned 50 years old in July.

Jennifer Lopez in Versace at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Bei/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez on the runway at Versace’s spring 2020 Milan Fashion Week show. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez (L) and Donatella Versace on the runway at Versace’s spring 2020 Milan Fashion Week show. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock