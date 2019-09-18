How London Fashion Week Designers Brexit-Proofed Their Footwear

With the exception of the ‘**** Boris’ T-shirt worn by designer Richard Malone, London Fashion Week spring ’20 was light on political statements regarding Brexit.

However, notions of economic uncertainty ran much deeper — evinced by both the shoes that walked the runways and the fabric of the garments.

Footwear was generally wearable and accessible, as opposed to being too fashion-forward or appealing only to Instagram influencers.

With see-now-buy-now evolving into public-facing, ticketed shows, people are increasingly viewing the runway as a shopping list as opposed to a spectator sport.

As Area co-designer Piotrek Panszczyk observed, “the difference between now and 10 years ago is that when people see something on the runway, they don’t just want to fantasize about it, they actually want to own it. So for us, it’s about how can we make that happen from production to price point.”

Related Billy Porter Takes Over London Fashion Week in Dramatic Fashion + More Front Row Celebs Climate Change Protests Continue at LFW -- But These Major Shows Had an Eco-Friendly Bent The 13 Must-Have Shoes From London Fashion Week

And, in the face of potential economic challenges, this is how London designers responded when it came to their footwear. No one was going to stick their neck out and start a new trend that might not fly, so instead, they sought to Brexit-proof their runway shoes by playing it safe.

This came in opposition to the alternative of showcasing the more editorial, outré versions on the runway and then releasing a more commercial collection for sales.

Rejina Pyo, London Fashion Week, spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Pumps and sandals were classic with a twist — color pops at Victoria Beckham, fabrics draped at Burberry.

Square toes and bi-color details, another tried and tested formula showed at Rejina Pyo, and Roksanda courtesy of Malone Souliers.

At Erdem the shoe was a gentle flatform sandal, while J.W. Anderson did espadrilles or jewel-detail flats, harking back to this summer’s anklet trend.

Victoria Beckham, London Fashion Week, spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On the apparel front, while not everyone did the floor-grazers we’ve come to expect from Roksanda and Erdem, there was still a notable lowering of hems. The ‘hemline index’ theory codified by economist George Taylor in 1926 contends that a buoyant market equals short skirts and uncertainty is typified by longer lengths.

However, when it came to their palettes, Victoria Beckham, Roksanda, Erdem and friends all mounted a cheerful assault on the economic climate with saturated shades and exuberant prints. Wearing bright colors makes everyone feel better. Fact.

Roksanda, London Fashion Week, spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

See the 13 must-have shoes from London Fashion Week

Donna Karan shares what she’d like to bring back to New York Fashion Week in the video below.