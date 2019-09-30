Cheese Boots, Dolphin Shoes & More Crazy Footwear on Spring 2020 Runways at Paris Fashion Week

Just like the dark web, footwear also has its dark underbelly. Or maybe that should be under sole. Anyway, to prove a point, I’ve rounded up a selection of the most bizarre shoes that have walked the runway during Paris Fashion Week.

Let’s start with Off-White. Virgil Abloh’s cutout meteor boots weren’t so strange in themselves. But then we learned that in addition to drawing inspiration from the crater a large space rock creates when it hits landfall, there was a secondary reference, Wisconsin cheese. Well, exactly.

A model wearing Off-White Meteor boots at the spring ’20 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up of the spring ’20 Off-White Meteor boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Thom Browne, the self-styled Dali of the fashion world, brought us a trompe l’oeil platform brogue. They’re an optical illusion and also look like a dolphin depending on your viewpoint.

A model prepares for the Thom Brown spring ’20 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up of the dolphin pedestal shoes at the Thom Browne spring ’20 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Staying with aquatic vibes is the new offering from Balenciaga footwear designer David Beauciel. It involves a toe box that’s a cross between a platypus and a diver’s flipper, but if that doesn’t float your boat, try a sequined body suit-boot in a tiger stripe pattern. It comes in both gold and red.

A model wearing extreme square boots at the Balenciaga spring ’20 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A model wearing a jumpsuit with shoes attached at the Balenciaga spring ’20 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Finally, the thigh-high boots at Kimhekim came embellished with hundreds of the brand’s clothing tags. Designer Kiminte Kimhekim is a Balenciaga alumnus, so we would expect nothing less.

A model wearing label-ladened thigh-high boots at the Kimhekim spring ’20 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up of thigh-high boots at the Kimhekim spring ’20 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

