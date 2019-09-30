Sign up for our newsletter today!

Cheese Boots, Dolphin Shoes & More Crazy Footwear on Spring 2020 Runways at Paris Fashion Week

By Stephanie Hirschmiller
Thom Browne show, Backstage, Spring Summer 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France – 29 Sep 2019
Just like the dark web, footwear also has its dark underbelly. Or maybe that should be under sole. Anyway, to prove a point, I’ve rounded up a selection of the most bizarre shoes that have walked the runway during Paris Fashion Week.

Let’s start with Off-White. Virgil Abloh’s cutout meteor boots weren’t so strange in themselves. But then we learned that in addition to drawing inspiration from the crater a large space rock creates when it hits landfall, there was a secondary reference, Wisconsin cheese. Well, exactly.

craziest shoes at pfw, ss20, off-white
A model wearing Off-White Meteor boots at the spring ’20 show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Off-White, spring 2020, white boots, Swiss cheese, runway, Paris fashion week, shoe detail
A close-up of the spring ’20 Off-White Meteor boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Thom Browne, the self-styled Dali of the fashion world, brought us a trompe l’oeil platform brogue. They’re an optical illusion and also look like a dolphin depending on your viewpoint.

A model prepares for the Thom Brown spring '20 show, ss2020, pfw, dolphin shoes
A model prepares for the Thom Brown spring ’20 show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
craziest shoes at paris fashion week, thom browne, ss20
A close-up of the dolphin pedestal shoes at the Thom Browne spring ’20 show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Staying with aquatic vibes is the new offering from Balenciaga footwear designer David Beauciel. It involves a toe box that’s a cross between a platypus and a diver’s flipper, but if that doesn’t float your boat, try a sequined body suit-boot in a tiger stripe pattern. It comes in both gold and red.

craziest shoes at pfw, ss20, balenciaga
A model wearing extreme square boots at the Balenciaga spring ’20 show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
craziest shoes at pfw, ss20, balenciaga
A model wearing a jumpsuit with shoes attached at the Balenciaga spring ’20 show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Finally, the thigh-high boots at Kimhekim came embellished with hundreds of the brand’s clothing tags. Designer Kiminte Kimhekim is a Balenciaga alumnus, so we would expect nothing less.

craziest shoes at pfw, ss20, Kimhekim
A model wearing label-ladened thigh-high boots at the Kimhekim spring ’20 show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
craziest shoes at pfw, ss20, kimhekim
A close-up of thigh-high boots at the Kimhekim spring ’20 show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

See more of the craziest shoes on Paris Fashion Week’s spring 2020 runways.

