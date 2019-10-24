With a ‘Clueless’ Reboot + Endless ’90s Nostalgia, Will the Clog Become the ‘It’ Shoe of Spring 2020?

The ’90s are enjoying a major moment in fashion as of late — which makes the announcement of a TV reboot of the 1995 teen classic “Clueless” feel right on time. According to Deadline, the show is in the works at CBS TV Studios and will feature some of the original movie cast, with a plot line that has best friend Dionne stepping into Cher Horowitz’s most-popular shoes after the lead character disappears.

Though the new iteration is expected to take place in L.A. circa 2020, we can still expect to see plenty of ’90s-era looks, from double denim to backpacks and square-toed shoes.

Stacey Dash (L) and Alicia Silverstone as Dionne and Cher in the 1995 film “Clueless,” which is getting another TV reboot. CREDIT: Shutterstock

But there’s another ’90s shoe silhouette set to be totally buggin’ and that’s the clog. In the original “Clueless,” Cher tells her father, “I broke in my purple clogs,” when asked what she had done at school that day. It’s a line the reveals just how ubiquitous the shoe style was at the time. With ’90s nostalgia reaching its peak, could the clog become an “It” shoe once again?

Kate Spade, clogs, New York Fashion Week, spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The ’90s were all over the runways for spring ’20, and the clog made its first appearance at New York Fashion Week in September when Kate Spade (a brand with its roots in the ’90s) debuted a collaboration with Dr. Scholl’s, sending patterned and brightly colored versions of the classic, wood-soled Original Exercise Sandal down its garden runway. There were also more directional mono-blocked wooden platforms at Eckhaus Latta. The trend gained ground in Milan with Marni’s paint-daubed soles. But it was in Paris where the clog really started to gel as a top trend for the season.

Roger Vivier clogs, Paris Fashion Week, spring ’20. CREDIT: Stephanie Hirschmiller

Roger Vivier, By Far Shoes, Fabrizio Viti, La Double J and Dice Kayek all showed chunky, wooden soles. The Roger Vivier “Viv” clog came with the house’s signature crystal-embellished buckle and uppers done in a whimsical printed grosgrain or poppy patent leathers. They are, in creative director Gherardo Felloni’s words, “really light and young for a summer of love.”

By Far clog, Paris Fashion Week, spring ’20. CREDIT: By Far

By contrast, By Far went for a typically spare, fuss-frees take in tune with the label’s aesthetic.

Fabrizio Viti x La DoubleJ clogs, Paris Fashion Week, spring ’20. CREDIT: La Double J

Not so La DoubleJ. Founder J.J. Martin teamed up with Fabrizio Viti on a footwear capsule whose clogs came in printed canvas or leather to match the ready-to-wear. “We always work in degrees of maximalism,” said Martin, “so while there’s our minimal clog with daisy prints on canvas, you’ve also got the maximal versions with crystal daisies and all the feathers.” All the silhouettes came from existing ones in Viti’s collection, with just a little extra bedazzle.

Fabrizio Viti clogs, Paris Fashion Week, spring ’20. CREDIT: Fabrizio Viti

Turkish label Dice Kayek did soaring, nearly 6-inch versions with cork soles and exaggerated studding. “Even though they’re so high, I still find them very comfortable,” said co-founder Ece Ege. “They’re the perfect style to combine with our long dress silhouettes; I wanted to give them height without looking too feminine.”

But rather than the ’90s, Ege was actually thinking more 19th century. Inspiration was a combination of the oriental babouche slipper with the platforms traditionally worn in the Turkish Hamman, she said. “You had water constantly jetting out from natural springs so there was always a few centimeters of it on the ground. People wore them to keep their feet dry.”

Dice Kayek clogs, Paris Fashion Week, spring ’20. CREDIT: Dice Kayek

Whatever the inspiration, we can already hear the wooden clomps of spring ’20 just around the corner.

Kate Spade, clogs, New York Fashion Week, spring ’20.

Kate Spade, clogs, New York Fashion Week, spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Marni clogs, Paris Fashion Week, spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Marni clogs, Paris Fashion Week, spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Eckhaus Latta clogs, Paris Fashion Week, spring ’20. CREDIT: Eckhaus Latta

Eckhaus Latta clogs, Paris Fashion Week, spring ’20. CREDIT: Eckhaus Latta