The Best Celebrity Front Row Style at MFW Spring 2020

The city of Milan transforms from an Italian get-away to a fashion hotspot during Milan Fashion Week, drawing in the biggest names in the industry. Stars from far and wide booked flights to the style capital to show off their take on current trends.

Running from Sep. 17 to Sep. 23, Milan Fashion Week spring ’20 featured shows and presentations from powerhouse brands like Moschino, Fendi, Versace and more, with Kaia Gerber, the Hadid sisters and even Jennifer Lopez gracing the runways.

To watch J-Lo’s newly iconic walk in an almost duplicate of her iconic Versace green dress, Victoria Secret Angels Doutzen Kroes and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley traded the catwalk for the front row. Kroes went with a mini yellow number for the show, pairing it with one of the biggest current trends: metallic thin-strap sandals.

Doutzen Kroes on the front row at Versace spring ’20, Sep. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Huntington-Whiteley went for a darker vibe with smokey eye makeup and an all-black glittering, exposed bra look.

Rosie Huntington Whiteley on the front row at Versace spring ’20, Sep. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On the other side of town, the guest list was overflowing for the Prada show. From Nicole Kidman’s abstract-printed dress to A$AP Rocky’s tailored look and “Stranger Things” actress Sadie Sink’s platform sandals, the front row was filled with big names.

Nicole Kidman on the front row at Prada spring ’20, Sep. 18. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A$AP Rocky n the front row at Prada spring ’20, Sep. 18. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sadie Sink on the front row at Prada spring ’20, Sep. 18. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Alexa Chung also attended the event staying on-trend in a set of shoes that combined summer’s square-toe obsession with fall’s impending style of black booties.

Alexa Chung on the front row at Prada spring ’20, Sep. 18. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For Hugo Boss attendees, colorful touches and sharp blazers were all the rage. Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse showed off their couple style in coordinating suit looks and matching white shoes with her sneakers and his dress shoes.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse on the front row at Boss, Sep. 22. CREDIT: Shutterstock

FN cover star Olivia Palermo kept it chic in a mustard sweater and brown leather skirt combination. She added pops of color with her floral headband and with her green pointed-toe patent leather heels.

Olivia Palermo on the front row at Boss spring ’20, Sep. 22. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see who else sat front row at MFW spring ’20.

Want more?

Ferragamo Had Leather Socks and Sandals on the Spring 2020 Runway

Here’s How Many New Instagram Followers J-Lo Got After She Walked Versace in New Version of Iconic Green Dress Sandra Choi’s Vision for Jimmy Choo Spring ’20: ‘Anything But Plain’