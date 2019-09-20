The Industry Verdict Is in & Here’s Why Bottega Veneta Is the House That’s Calling the Shots

Biggest Milan runway trend so far? Gigi and Bella Hadid. See Prada, Max Mara, Fendi, Alberto Ferretti and Moschino for further details. You could be forgiven for thinking that Milan Fashion Week is actually the Gigi and Bella show. Because, let’s face it, at current form, they’re likely to give your label more online traction than the clothes and accessories they’re showcasing.

Unless you’re Bottega Veneta.

Daniel Lee bucked said trend, relying, instead, on his collection to do the job.

And it certainly did.

He’s already brought us the ‘It Shoe’ of the current season. However, spring ’20 highlights included the twisted double-strap Lido mule, the new asymmetric take on that mesh stretch pump — ankle chain a given — and, as Browns Fashion’s Ida Petersson called it (see below), the new, more rounded toe shape. This is super interesting as it proves Lee’s capacity to call trends and advance the conversation rather than simply following them. He was, after all, at the forefront of the square toe trend.

And here’s the industry verdict to prove it.

Tiffany Hsu, Fashion Buying Director, Mytheresa

The Shoes: I I love the new intrecciato double strap mules and the babouche styles for men. They are so comfortable to wear for such a statement shoe.

The Show: It’s a collection that everyone simply wants to wear. Effortless and relaxed and very summery with great details.

The Staying Power: For sure there’s room for development but as long as the newness remains, the brand is here to stay. It’s timeless with the best quality and meets exactly the nowadays needs.

Ida Petersson, Buying Director, Browns Fashion

The Shoes: I absolutely loved them, a great move on from last season. I particularly loved the new more rounded toe and those rhinestone pumps were a real highlight.

The Show: I loved the mix of materials and the juxtaposition between the soft casual leathers and the strong evening looks. A great second show and I can’t wait to see it up-close in the showroom where I’ll really be able to experience the fabric textures.

The Staying Power: If Lee keeps moving the silhouettes on like he did today whilst still maintaining that timeless luxury look that he has mastered then Bottega Veneta is here to stay.

@NewBottega founder Laura Rossi

The Shoes: The double strap intrecciato mule, the update on the mesh stretch pump and those disco shoes.

The Show: It was all about this thin line between minimalism and that little hint of sparkle that makes each piece stand out. One of the best color palettes I’ve seen in years, it felt really fresh.

The Staying Power: It’s more than a trend, it’s a way of dressing.

