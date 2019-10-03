Top 10 Shoes of Paris Fashion Week Spring 2020

Dries Van Noten's hot pink platform boots, part of the spring '20 collaborative collection the designer did with Christian Lacroix.

Buyers, editors and influencers alike regard Paris Fashion Week as the pinnacle of fashion month — and the footwear does not disappoint. Here, a look at FN’s 10 most captivating shoes of the week:

1. Dries Van Noten

For spring ’20, Belgian designer Dries Van Noten teamed up with legendary couturier Christian Lacroix for a collaborative collection that proved design heavyweights can work in perfect harmony. Van Noten’s modern lines and gravitas mixed with the ’80s icon’s flourishes and extravagance. This pair of satin platform boots in hot pink — Lacroix’s signature hue — captures the mingling of two of fashion’s most prolific minds.

Hot pink platform booties from the Dries Van Noten collaboration with Christian Lacroix for spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

2. Brother Vellies

Creative director Aurora James held her first-ever Paris presentation at the Peninsula Hotel, where the gigantic circular crystal chandelier matched this pair of crystal-embellished sandals that wrapped up the leg.

Crystal-fringed sandals that wrap around the leg, from Brother Vellies spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

3. Rick Owens

The designer brought his out-of-this-world fall ’19 platform boots back for spring, this time in a knee-length version with pull tabs — and done in an atypical sunny yellow hue.

Rick Owens platform boots for spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

4. Sacai

After a hit Nike collab, Sacai takes on the sport sandal solo. Its rugged grommet and lacing details and heavy rubber sole are sure to win over fashion’s Tev-aficionados next summer.

Sacai’s sport sandals for spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

5. Giambattista Valli

Leave it to Valli to make a flatform look ladylike and glamorous. Done in satin with elaborate crystal detailing on the straps and toes, this sandal is a new kind of evening shoe.

Giambattista Valli’s crystal embellished flatforms for spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

6. Valentino

For spring, creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli brought back the hit Rock Stud. But this pair of flat sandals lined with rope cording and topped with a gold sculptural jewel is a more sophisticated match to the neon-accented collection of couture-level gowns.

Valentino ’s flat leather sandals with a sculptural gold jewel detailing for spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

7. Miu Miu

There will be plenty of wooden platforms and clogs come spring, but Miuccia Prada’s sky-high sandal stands out with button embellishments.

Miu Miu’s wooden platforms with button details for spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

8. Balenciaga

Super-sharp, angular lines were all over the spring ’20 collection, from shoulders to pointy witch stilettos, and these patent leather boots with a toe so wide they resemble duck flippers.

Balenciaga ’s duck-like boots with super-square toes for spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

9. Christian Dior

Spring ’20 is full of flat sandals, but Dior’s combat boot, with its lattice cut-out work, has the same feeling of ease.

Christian Dior’s combat boots with latticework cut outs for spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

10. Loewe

A low-heeled wardrobe isn’t complete without a loafer, and J.W. Anderson did a versatile, effortless one in black and white with a wooden heel.

Loewe’s sensible loafers for spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock