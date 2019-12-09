These Spring 2020 Shoes Are Totally ’90s

It’s nearly 2020, but in fashion the ‘90s are as alluring as ever. On Instagram, nostalgia accounts like @90sanxiety have tapped into the Dr. Martens, biker shorts and spaghetti straps worn then by the likes of Cameron Diaz, Winona Ryder and Gwyneth Paltrow, “It” girls of the decade. Nowadays, Gen Z “VSCO girls” don an endless supply of scrunchies and brands like By Far purvey Rachel Green style and Princess Diana-inspired heels. Even anklets and toe rings are making their comebacks.

By Far’s Ceni sandal in kiwi green with beaded embellishment, paired with multistone anklets by Chan Luu and Agolde’s ’90s jean in Portal. CREDIT: Joshua Scott

Birkenstock Papillio Arizona Chunky platform sandals; Maria La Rosa Laminated socks; Fallon charm friendship bracelet; Opening Ceremony lace pants. CREDIT: Joshua Scott

For spring ’20, the wood clog is making a roaring comeback. From Kate Spade’s collaboration with Dr. Scholl’s and homages of the silhouette from brands like Roger Vivier and By Far to Fabrizio Viti’s denim-covered version with very-Drew-Barrymore daisy embellishments. And with news of a “Clueless” reboot coming in 2020, the clog revival feels appropriate.

Dr. Scholl’s Original sandal in black leather; Venessa Arizaga Sweetest Smile and Rainbow Hi bracelets (on ankle); Jennifer Fisher gold long-link anklet with gold and diamond Gothic lock and gray pearl charms. CREDIT: Joshua Scott

Platforms, flatforms and square toes — all most recent relics of the ’90s — have also been on rotation in 2019 and spring ’20 collections are hinting that they will continue to dominate next year.

Nodaleto Babbul leather Mary Jane pumps; Calzedonia viscose, wool and cashmere patterned socks. CREDIT: Joshua Scott

But there’s also proof that, for better or worse, the 20-year trend cycle will hold: Low rises, cargo pants and baguette bags have all crept back into celebrity and street style. And those strappy sandals with lower heels were one of the major footwear trends that ushered in the new millennium.

Click through the gallery to see more ’90s-inspired spring 2020.