It’s Official: Bottega Veneta Shoes Stole the Show This Fashion Month

A pair of Bottega Veneta shoes spotted on the streets during Paris Fashion Week.

FN has already declared square-toe sandals to be the shoe craze of the moment, but in case you needed further proof, the style was spotted in every fashion capital this season.

Helmed by Bottega Veneta, mesh and square-toes were the top trends spotted on the feet of the fashionable in New York, London, Milan and Paris during fashion month.

Bottega Veneta mesh pumps spotted during Paris Fashion Week CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bottega Veneta has generated quite the buzz thanks to its creative director, Daniel Lee, 33, who was appointed to join the team in 2018. The British designer’s millennial touch has helped the Italian fashion house reach new heights.

The square-toe sandal made its first appearance in Lee’s pre-fall ’19 show for Bottega Veneta. Influencers, editors and celebrities quickly fell in love with Lee’s fresh take on the luxury label after it hit stores in May.

The Bottega Veneta Lido sandal and the padded sandal spotted on the streets during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Fast-forward to September, and the shoes started to appear at New York Fashion Week.

Caroline Daur in Bottega Veneta shoes during New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The footwear frenzy continued on to London and Milan, where Bottega Veneta presented its spring ’20 show.

On top of Bottega Veneta shoes dominating the streets during fashion month, top buyers raved about the fashion house’s latest collection.

“Bottega Veneta was the show of Milan Fashion Week and probably of the season,” Alberto Oliveros, GMM at Kurt Geiger, who is responsible for buying across men’s, women’s and children’s shoes for Harrods, told FN. “Daniel Lee’s collection was fresh, cool and modern but stunning and commercial at the same time.”

But it looks like Lee is leaving square toes in 2019. While puffed leather and the brand’s signature intrecciato detailing were present on the runway for spring ’20, it was a series of almond-shaped shoes that took to the runway.

A model on the runway for Bottega Veneta’s spring ’20 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Perhaps the shift is Lee’s way of keeping us all on our toes.

