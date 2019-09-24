8 Shoe Trends That Dominated Milan Fashion Week Spring 2020

With Milan Fashion Week officially a wrap, the spring ’20 season is taking a decidedly clean and bold turn — and that goes for footwear as much as ready-to-wear. Pack up the frilly dresses and pumps. The season is offering what many are calling “beautility,” in tailored but feminine pieces, some utilitarian shapes and comfort-driven footwear (a push that could also be felt during New York Fashion Week).

Here, a breakdown of eight of the biggest shoe trends to come out of Milan for spring ’20:

1. Comfortable Slides and Sandals

The comfort angle continued from NYFW and made its way to Milan both on the runway and in the streets, as many show attendees were still sticking with their Birkenstocks.

Marni’s luxe thong sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Marni went full on thong with leather versions of flip flops, along with buckle slides. Vivetta designer Vivetta Ponti introduced her new footwear line for spring ’20 with a Teva-like sandal. Jil Sander went flat. Even loafer-centric Tod’s did a slide sandal. Meanwhile, Bottega Veneta’s must-have sandals had heels, but a cushioned leather sole and intrecciato detailing that made the footwear look a bit like pillows for the feet.

Vivetta’s sporty sandals for spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A new pointy toed flat from Gucci for spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

2. Orange and Yellow

Head to toe, these citrus hues seemed to stick out in the crowd, either as accent colors on shoes and bags, or as full looks, as seen on the Gucci runway. At Jimmy Choo, animal-print mules had just a touch of neon orange on the heels. Attico had a pair of silk mules in orange, embellished with paillettes, while Giuseppe Zanotti had a trio of slingback kitten heels in both bright orange and yellow. MSGM also had both colors all around, in statement ready-to-wear pieces and embellished flat slides.

An orange look on the runway at Bottega Veneta spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Yellow raffia mules at MSGM for spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

3. Super-Chunky Heels

Big, almost unwieldy heels made their presence known on the runways, first at No. 21, where designer Alessandro Dell’Aqua turned a chunky, curved heel around and then matched it to some of the garments. At Fendi a loafer with a slingback was hard to ignore with its oversized heel that was worn by Gigi, Bella, Kendall and Kaia, and paired with retro silk socks.

Fendi’s loafer hybrid for spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A chunky sandal at No. 21. CREDIT: Shutterstock

4. Loafers

Fendi also hit this category with its hybrid style, but Prada had a few that are bound to be some of the season’s biggest hits. Brunello Cucinelli also did a particularly chic style woven with its signature bead-embellished detailing.

Prada’s loafer for spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

5. Platforms

While there weren’t many in New York, Milan is still betting big on one of fall ’19’s shoe trends. The platform came in a sandal version and in many colorways and iterations at Gianvito Rossi, where the entire collection was music-themed. Aquazzura also had quite a few, the most notable a black-and-white striped motif (also used last season). Giannico designer Nicolò Beretta introduced his first version of the silhouette, done in his signature emerald green. Sergio Rossi’s textured hot pink platform sandal was the standout among a collection of heavy logo shoes.

Giannico’s new platform sandal in emerald green. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giannico

Gianvito Rossi’s patent leather leopard printed platform sandals. CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

6. Flatforms

Practical but still cool, flatforms and some lower-pitched wedges could be found both on the runways and in shoe presentations around the city. After a footwear hiatus, Furla reintroduced the category with a few elevated florals on a flatform. On the runway, Fendi and Prada showed a few styles. Even Gianvito Rossi had a luxe version of the popular ’90s silhouette, two versions done in simple black and white leathers with wrap details.

Gianvito Rossi’s leather flatform for spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Furla’s floral flatform for spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

7. Bows

A surprise flourish amongst more minimal designs, this season’s bows were all a bit different. Attico’s upside-down bows on a pump with ankle wraps felt subversive, while Giuseppe Zanotti’s mules were softer, done in black or crimson silk. Fratelli Rossetti had a more masculine take on the accent, done in leather with tassels atop of them, all on a slingback heel. Shoe newcomer Sara Battagalia had pleated metallic bows. And Aquazzura opted for a bunny bow at the ankle of jewel-toned pumps and sandals.

Sara Battaglia’s accordion-pleated metallic platform sandals from her debut footwear collection. CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

Attico’s upside-down bows for spring ’20. CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

8. The Square Toe Still Reigns

It was everywhere in New York, but it was Milan that officially confirmed that the square toe has crossed over from a quirky, niche trend to mass luxury status (which means soon, too, mass market). It was still at Bottega Veneta, one of its originators, though creative director Daniel Lee also incorporated an almond toe into the new footwear. Elsewhere, it was everywhere: Jimmy Choo, Sergio Rossi, Giannico and Ferragamo all had a version of the square. As a sole shape on sandals, we’re predicting that this trend will keep carrying on through a few seasons.

Bottega Veneta’s square toe zebra print pump for spring ’20. CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

Sergio Rossi’s flat sandal for spring ’20. CREDIT: Shannon Adducci