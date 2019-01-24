The Most Beautiful Shoes of Paris Couture Week Spring 2019

Couture Week in Paris is the pinnacle of fashion, with runway after runway of fantastical sartorial creations that could only be dreamt up by the masters of the industry.

All of the tulle, lace, embroidery and volume found in couture collections often necessitates an elegant shoe like a satin pump or a bejeweled sandal — but not always.

The spring ’19 couture season had plenty of traditionally elegant footwear from the likes of Chanel, Giambattista Valli and Givenchy, the last of which showed how very simple strappy sandals and ankle-strap pumps can give a necessary simplicity to more complicated ready-to-wear like a sheer beaded cut-out ankle-length skirt, which artistic director Clare Waight Keller paired with simple white leather pumps.

Simple white leather pumps at Givenchy Haute Couture, spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, there was proof that footwear could — and should — be as fantastical and handcrafted as the clothing. No one is proving this point more than Olivier Rousteing, who presented his first haute couture collection for Balmain for spring ’19. After a 16-year hiatus, Rousteing helped the French fashion house resurrect the collection, and in doing so, he made the case for couture footwear. It was an expansion of the sculptural shoes he’s created for Balmain’s ready-to-wear collection the past few seasons.

Balmain’s watercolor fanned booties for couture spring ’19 were a welcome addition to the season’s luxe but simple footwear. CREDIT: Shutterstock

At Valentino, the shoes were simple, but the overall footwear look was not: Sandals in black, white and red had PVC straps over the toes and front of the ankle to give a no-strap illusion. They were paired with fine mesh hosiery embroidered with floral appliqués that covered the feet and looked as though they were part of the footwear. It was another example of the innovation possible in the upper echelons of fashion.

Valentino’s embroidered hosiery with simple PVC and leather sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

