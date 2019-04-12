Anna Sui’s New Teva Sandal is “Ugly” Sandal Goals

It’s only April, but Teva’s spring ’19 fashion takeover is already kicking into high gear. Last night the sandal brand Teva took over Anna Sui’s SoHo shop to launch its collaboration with the New York designer, a collection of happy, color block platform styles that seem to announce Teva’s coming domination of the summer sandal for 2019.

Related The Collabs: Camper Teams Up With Spanish Artist for Seafaring-Inspired Shoe 'Charlie's Angels' Star Ella Balinska Says Your Festival Sandals Need to Have Style and Substance 30 Best Women's Sandals to Kick Off Spring 2019 -- Starting as Low as $40

The Indio Jewell flatform with ankle cuff from the Anna Sui and Teva collaboration for spring ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Teva

Bella Hadid at the Anna Sui spring ’19 show in September 2018, wearing the designer’s Teva collaboration sandals. CREDIT: REX

Sui first showed the collaboration on the runway at New York Fashion Week in September 2018 (on the feet of sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, longtime fans of Sui who make time to walk in the designer’s show each season) in a beach-travel themed collection that started with a pre-show artisan bazaar. It was also this setting that gave Sui inspiration for the sandal designs. “They were always my favorite warm-weather vacation shoe, great for walking on the beach or visiting local artisan bazaars,” Sui told FN of wearing her Teva-wearing habits. “I’ve worn them to beach vacations in Tahiti, Thailand and Mexico. I usually accessorize them with anklet socks.”

Designer Anna Sui at the New York launch of her Teva x Anna Sui collaboration for spring ’19, wearing a pair of the Flatform Universal sandals she designed with the brand. CREDIT: Sara Kerens

Using Teva’s Flatform Universal and Indio Jewell styles, Sui outfitted the sandals with color block striping on the EVA foam platforms and added snake and floral motifs to the mesh straps. I think the color blocking helped take the sandals to another level,” said Sui. “I styled them with adorable matching anklet socks.”

The designer also released her first editorial video in connection with the collaboration. Shot at the Catalina Casino, an abandoned Art Deco theater in Avalon on Santa Catalina Island, California, the location was one of Sui’s inspiration locales for the collection. In the film, models — including Sui’s niece, Chase Sui Wonders — clomp along the short in Tevas ankle socks, fishing for bucket hats. Sui also tapped both Sui Wonders and her other niece Jeannie Sui to produce the film.

The sandals will be available April 16 on both Teva.com and AnnaSui.com and range from $150 – $275.

Teva x Anna Sui Flatform Universal sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Teva

Teva x Anna Sui Flatform Universal sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Teva

Teva x Anna Sui Indo Jewell flatform sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Teva

Want more?

30 of the best women’s sandals to kick off spring 2019.

Below, on set with Alexa Chung.