Dwyane Wade’s New Sock Line Debuts in Fun Prints + Colors

Dwyane Wade is dipping his toes into the fashion world — literally. His collection of stylish and affordable men’s socks from Pwky, a brand Wade co-founded in 2013 with Stance, released at Target on Wednesday.
The sock range features an assortment of colorways and patterns with styles beginning at $6.99 for a pair on Target.com.
Pkwy’s Instagram account shared a few previews of the socks, including the “Beyond” pattern that features a black sock with blue ombre stripes and floral accents.
In the “Mash” style, there is a mix of four different patterns including a sunset, checkered print, cheetah print and black and white stripes.
In the third colorway designed by Wade, the words “My Belief Is…” are written across the ankle of a black sock in red font with a blue box for the “Deon” version.
