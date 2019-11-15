Sign up for our newsletter today!

Skechers Gives Its Classics a Holiday Makeover With Bejeweled Details

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
skechers, holiday collection, sneakers, premium heritage
Skechers Premium Heritage Limited Edition Collection
CREDIT: Courtesy

Skechers released its Premium Heritage Limited-Edition Holiday collection today with a pack of five reimagined sneakers.

The new pairs are available today exclusively at Skechers.com and select stores.

The Energy silhouette in the new “Captains View” colorway adds a red leopard print along with tassels, blue overlays, a chained rope collar and a tan sole. The D’Lites “Golden Idea” style uses black leather and gold chains to create a sleek look.

The D’Lites 3.0 “Cheetah Queen” has a rainbow cheetah print with embellished laces while the D’Lites 3.0 “Flashy Stud” includes an oversize logo over the laces with on-trend snakeskin detailing, coming in black and white colorways.

“In a world with fast trends and social media creating demand for the latest hot item, consumers want newness, freshness, and something that stands out and is available for a limited time,” said Michael Greenberg, president. “That’s the foundation of our Skechers Premium Heritage concept. These are statement shoes with high-end materials and design details on signature Skechers outsoles. It’s a capsule that creates buzz with key opinion leaders.”

Want more?

Skechers’ 11th Annual Pier-to-Pier Friendship Walk Raises Over $2.2 Million for Children With Special Needs

Skechers Posts Q3 Earnings Beat, Touts New Marketing Moves

Skechers Reduces 85% of Plastic in Packaging, Uses More Recyclable Materials

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad