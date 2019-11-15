Skechers Gives Its Classics a Holiday Makeover With Bejeweled Details

Skechers released its Premium Heritage Limited-Edition Holiday collection today with a pack of five reimagined sneakers.

The new pairs are available today exclusively at Skechers.com and select stores.

The Energy silhouette in the new “Captains View” colorway adds a red leopard print along with tassels, blue overlays, a chained rope collar and a tan sole. The D’Lites “Golden Idea” style uses black leather and gold chains to create a sleek look.

The D’Lites 3.0 “Cheetah Queen” has a rainbow cheetah print with embellished laces while the D’Lites 3.0 “Flashy Stud” includes an oversize logo over the laces with on-trend snakeskin detailing, coming in black and white colorways.

"In a world with fast trends and social media creating demand for the latest hot item, consumers want newness, freshness, and something that stands out and is available for a limited time," said Michael Greenberg, president. "That's the foundation of our Skechers Premium Heritage concept. These are statement shoes with high-end materials and design details on signature Skechers outsoles. It's a capsule that creates buzz with key opinion leaders."