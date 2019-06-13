Native’s Cool New Summer Sneaker Is Made From Plants and 100% Biodegradable

The Plant Shoe by Native is made entirely of plant-based materials.

Sustainable shoe brand Native has taken eco-friendly footwear to a new level with its latest footwear line, The Plant Shoe.

The Plant Shoe, which was released June 12, is the first footwear collection made entirely of plant-based components, which are 100% biodegradable and completely animal-free.

The unisex shoe is made from materials like pineapple husk, corn and eucalyptus, and its biodegradable design promises to leave behind no waste by allowing consumers to compost their sneakers. Native pointed out that 300 million pairs of shoes end up in landfills each year.

As well as beautifying the environment, Native strives to beautify feet. Their sleek design with a vintage-like aesthetic hits shelves at the perfect time for summer wear, and is a feel-good fashion decision.

It’s retailing for $200, and is available now at Nativeshoes.com.

The Plant Shoe by Native is a unisex sneaker with a versatile look. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Although Native is the first brand to introduce completely plant-based shoes, many other companies have released sustainable shoe lines. Footwear label Allbirds has based its business on the slogan “Mother Nature Is Our Muse.” All its shoes are made of sustainable materials such as wool, tree and sugar in hopes of reducing carbon emissions.

Meanwhile, German sneaker brand Nat-2 collaborated with Zvder to make the most nutritious shoe line in history. The shoe’s material imitates a leather feeling but is actually made of all-natural mushrooms. Nat-2 is a completely sustainable footwear brand and claims to use eco-friendly practices not only for the environment but also because it makes for a better-designed shoe and a more innovative aesthetics in the fashion world.

Additionally, French brand Veja also operates with a green thumb. It makes its fashion sneakers out of raw materials and uses sustainable methods such as organic farming without any chemicals or polluting processes.

