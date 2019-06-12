Sign up for our newsletter today!

‘Cruel Intentions’ Inspired These Naughty & Nice Heels for Its 20th Anniversary

By Samantha Peters
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Melissa Moseley/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock (5882118b)Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan PhillippeCruel Intentions - 1999Director: Roger KumbleColumbiaUSAScene StillDramaSexe intentions
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe in 1999's "Cruel Intentions."
In honor of the 20th anniversary of “Cruel Intentions,” New York-based shoe designer Ritch Erani is releasing a limited-edition line of heels inspired by the 1999 film’s characters.

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Bob Frame/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock (5882118r)Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair, Reese WitherspoonCruel Intentions - 1999Director: Roger KumbleColumbiaUSAFilm PortraitDramaSexe intentions
(L-R): Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair and Reese Witherspoon in 1999’s “Cruel Intentions.”
The collection showcases three heels designed and named after each leading lady: scheming Kathryn (Sarah Michelle Geller), goody two shoes Annette (Reese Witherspoon) and affable Cecile (Selma Blair). The Kathryn sandal features a rosary necklace, inspired by the character’s own version in the film, wrapped around a lace-up front closure as well as “Bitch” written across the strap of one shoe. Meanwhile, the Annette and Cecile offer slightly sweeter takes; the Annette sandal is done in light pink with soft ankle ties, while the Cecile is a school-girl-inspired loafer done in a shiny white finish. 

Ritch Erani Kathryn
Ritch Erani’s Kathryn shoe.
V:LACHUCKiES_New_York116318_S14039507_web
Ritch Erani’s Annette shoe.
Ritch Erani Cecile
Ritch Erani’s Cecile shoe.
All three styles feature translucent block heels and accents throughout, including unique clear inserts on the vamp.

The collection, which retails between $450 and 495, is currently available in-store exclusively at Chuckies, and will be online June 13 at Ritcherani.com and on Farfetch.com come June 21. It marks yet another instance of ’90s pop culture films making their mark on shoes, alongside K-Swiss collection that honor milestones for “Clueless” and “Ghostbusters.”

