‘Cruel Intentions’ Inspired These Naughty & Nice Heels for Its 20th Anniversary

In honor of the 20th anniversary of “Cruel Intentions,” New York-based shoe designer Ritch Erani is releasing a limited-edition line of heels inspired by the 1999 film’s characters.

(L-R): Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair and Reese Witherspoon in 1999’s “Cruel Intentions.” CREDIT: Bob Frame/Columbia/Kobal/Shutter

The collection showcases three heels designed and named after each leading lady: scheming Kathryn (Sarah Michelle Geller), goody two shoes Annette (Reese Witherspoon) and affable Cecile (Selma Blair). The Kathryn sandal features a rosary necklace, inspired by the character’s own version in the film, wrapped around a lace-up front closure — as well as “Bitch” written across the strap of one shoe. Meanwhile, the Annette and Cecile offer slightly sweeter takes; the Annette sandal is done in light pink with soft ankle ties, while the Cecile is a school-girl-inspired loafer done in a shiny white finish.

Ritch Erani’s Kathryn shoe. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Ritch Erani’s Annette shoe. CREDIT: E: Ana Rijo | AC

Ritch Erani’s Cecile shoe. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

All three styles feature translucent block heels and accents throughout, including unique clear inserts on the vamp.

The collection, which retails between $450 and 495, is currently available in-store exclusively at Chuckies, and will be online June 13 at Ritcherani.com and on Farfetch.com come June 21. It marks yet another instance of ’90s pop culture films making their mark on shoes, alongside K-Swiss collection that honor milestones for “Clueless” and “Ghostbusters.”

