15 Most Expensive Shoes of All Time Will Leave You Stunned — and Jealous

While it’s nothing new to splurge on footwear, a million-dollar pair is surely one to turn heads. Whether encrusted in precious stones or worn by a coveted athlete, these shoes go the extra mile when it comes to luxury footwear. In fact, some are even considered too valuable to be worn.

15. Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan 12s

$104,765

Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A pair of Air Jordans that are valued for more than $104,000 top our list at No. 15. The sneakers once belonged to former Chicago Bulls player Michael Jordan. The all-star basketball player wore the shoes during the famous “Flu Game,” where he played for the Chicago team while sick during the fifth game of the 1997 NBA Playoffs. Jordan scored 38 points throughout the game while feeling ill. The Bulls ultimately became champions that year, adding to their winning streak of six playoffs within the 1991-1998 seasons.

Jordan’s shoes were auctioned off in 2013 by former Utah Jazz player Preston Truman. ESPN reported that the “Flu Game” Jordans set a new record for the highest-priced athletic shoe ever sold. The red and black sneaker also features an autograph by Jordan himself.

14. The Diamond Shoe by Kathryn Wilson

$418,450

The Kathryn Wilson Diamond Shoe CREDIT: Courtesy of Kathryn Wilson

New Zealand-based shoe designer Kathryn Wilson’s customized pumps pack a lot of bling. The shoes have 21.8 carats worth of diamonds and were sold back in 2013 at an event the designer held for $418,450. Wilson collaborated with Sarah Hutchings of Orsini Fine Jewellery to make the out-of-this-world pumps. All the proceeds from the event were donated to the Ronald McDonald House charity.

Wilson tediously sketched in pencil the placements of the diamonds on the pump. She then positioned each stone by hand with a pair of tweezers and a special adhesive, tallying up over 50 hours of work on the shoes. While hard at work, Wilson had a high-security team by her side. “I had two security guards in cars follow me at all times when I was transporting the diamonds and shoe,” she told The Daily Mail. “It was quite exciting, like being in a James Bond movie.” (Guess we won’t be seeing these shoes out and about anytime soon.)

13. Stuart Weitzman Diamond Dream Stiletto

$500,000

Stuart Weitzman holds the Diamond Dream Stiletto shoe. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Like several of his tricked-out shoes, Stuart Weitzman designed these sandals with Hollywood glamour and red carpets in mind. The Diamond Dream Stiletto made its debut on the feet of “Dreamgirls” actress Anika Noni Rose at the 2007 Academy Awards. The shoe is studded with 1,420 diamonds and features two bands of diamond-encrusted circles on the upper. The simple silver band across the toe adds a delicate but sophisticated touch to these whopping $500,000 shoes.

12. The Original Ruby Red Slippers From ‘The Wizard of Oz’

$660,000

An original pair of ruby red slippers. CREDIT: Judy Garland Museum.

Although are several known pairs of the iconic shoe, this pair of ruby reds worn by actress Judy Garland in the 1939 film, “The Wizard of Oz,” were sold at an auction for $660,000 in 2000. The original owner won them at the mere age of 16 as a second place prize for the National Four Star Club’s “Name the Ten Best Movies of 1939” contest. The size 6 shoe later sold to David Elkouby, a memorabilia collector based in Hollywood.

Some of the shoes are still circulating. Classic Hollywood actress Debbie Reynolds also once owned a pair of the simple sequin slippers. Another match is currently on display at the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. There was even a pair of ruby red slippers that went missing. In 2005, the pair disappeared from the Judy Garland Museum in the actress’ hometown of Grand Rapids, Minn. The shoes have since found their way home.

11. Stuart Weitzman “Marilyn Monroe” Shoe

$1 million

Regina King poses with a pair of shoes designed and unveiled by shoe designer Stuart Weitzman before Weitzman’s annual pre-Oscar party Thursday night in 2005. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Stuart Weitzman heels have become a staple for red carpets in recent years. The luxury shoe brand has a few pairs valued at up to $1 million, including these Marilyn Monroe-inspired heels. But the elegant shoes weren’t actually worn by the actress herself. At each center of the shoe is a cluster of Swarovski crystals that were once earrings that belonged to Monroe.

Regina King rocked the champagne-colored shoe at the 2005 Oscars when she was nominated for her role in “Ray.” After the ceremony, Weitzman allegedly replaced the original crystals with replicas and gave the pair to the Celebrity Rags 4 Charity Riches auction. It was there that the shoes sold for $1 million.

10. Stuart Weitzman Retro Rose Pump

$1 million

These vintage-inspired slippers pay homage to 1940s glamour complete with a classic T-strap (a signature style of shoe at the time). The golden slippers feature roses worth 100 carats of 1,800 Kwiat diamonds. In addition, the pair has 400 more Kwiat diamonds that embellish the shoe throughout.

The shoes also pack some drama, quite literally. When Stuart Weitzman selected screenwriter Diablo Cody to wear the shoes back in 2008 for Oscar Awards, she refused to wear the million-dollar shoes. Cody, who was nominated and won best original screenplay for her movie “Juno” told reporters on the red carpet that she thought “it was a cheesy publicity stunt.”

9. Stuart Weitzman Platinum Guild Stiletto

$1.09 million

Stuart Weitzman and the Diamond Guild Stiletto shoe CREDIT: Shutterstock

Yet another pair of Stuart Weitzman heels made our list. The Platinum Guild Stiletto is adorned with 464 sparkling Kwiat diamonds. The stiletto was meant to shine on the red carpet and was worn by former Miss USA and actress Laura Harring at the 2002 Academy Awards. While valued at $1.09 million, these shoes might not be as impractical as you think. The straps actually come off the sandal and can double as a necklace.

8.Stuart Weitzman’s Ruby Slipper

$1.6 million

The Stuart Weitzman Ruby Slippers were modeled after a pair of ruby slippers worn by Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz.” CREDIT: Chiaki Tsukumo/AP/Shutterstock

There’s no guarantee that if you click your heels three times these shoes will take you home, but the pair sure does make a statement. Inspired by the film “The Wizard of Oz,” these stilettos feature 69 Burmese rubies on the elegant red satin straps. These cherry-red shoes, valued at $1.6 million, are sure to make a truly bold statement.

7. Stuart Weitzman Cinderella Slipper

$2 million

Alison Krauss at the 2004 Oscars in the Stuart Weitzman Cinderella Slipper. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Stuart Weitzman’s sparkling stiletto was worn by country singer Alison Krauss at the 2004 Oscars; it features Italian leather and 565 Kwiat diamonds. The right shoe also has a rare 5 carat amaretto diamond that by itself is valued for more than $1 million. The Stuart Weitzman shoe also has a clear 4-inch stiletto heel that is intentionally designed to make the structure of the $2 million shoes “disappear” — giving all the attention to the precious gems when in the spotlight. It’s a shoe truly fit for someone’s “Cinderella moment.”

6. Stuart Weitzman Tanzanite Heel

$2 million

Another stunning pair of Stuart Weitzman shoes are the Tanzanite Heel valued at $2 million. The stiletto was a collaboration with Eddie Le Vian of the prestigious Le Vian Jewelry. The silver shoes have straps that feature 185 karats of tanzanite along with 28 carats of diamonds. And don’t forget the back. The 4.5-inch heel is encrusted with 595 carats of Kwiat diamonds set in platinum.

5. Jason of Beverly Hills x Tom Ford

$2 million

The diamond-encrusted Tom Ford shoes were worn by Nick Cannon on “America’s Got Talent.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Jason of Beverly Hills

You may recognize these diamond-covered loafers worn by Nick Cannon on the 2014 season finale of “America’s Got Talent.” The smoking slippers were custom-made and commissioned for the TV host by Jason of Beverly Hills, the L.A.-based jeweler. With more than 14,000 full-cut round diamonds on the shoe, this pair has a total weight of 340 carats. The diamonds were also placed in white gold on a Tom Ford sole. The shoes were reported to have taken over 2,000 hours of labor to complete.

Cannon donated the $2 million shoes to charity later that year. The luxury loafers were under review by the Guinness Book of World Records for the title of Most Expensive Shoes in the World, but they only take fifth place on our list.

4. Stuart Weitzman Rita Hayworth Heel

$3 million

Stuart Weitzman Rita Hayworth Heels worth an estimated $3 million pic.twitter.com/phb64ICNTz — Wish I Had A (@WishYouHad) June 9, 2013

While the American shoe designer has a number of ultra-luxe million-dollar shoes, the most expensive pair is the Rita Hayworth Heel coming in at $3 million. The shoe exudes ultimate Hollywood glamour as it’s adorned with earrings made of diamonds, rubies and sapphires worn by silver screen starlet Rita Hayworth. But these shoes aren’t for sale; the pair belongs to Hayworth’s daughter, Princess Yasmin Aga Khan.

3. Harry Winston Ruby Slippers

$3.01 million

While the original pairs of ruby red shoes were covered in red sequins, this pair is far more opulent. In 1989, Harry Winston’s son Ronald Wilson wanted to pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of “The Wizard of Oz.” After two months of placing 4,600 rubies on the slippers, the House of Harry Winston debuted its own rendition of the iconic shoe. The pair features 1,350 carats of rubies and 50 carats of diamonds; it’s valued at $3.01 million.

2. Debbie Wingham Heels

$15.1 million

Debbie Wingham’s shoe from her World’s Most Expensive collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Debbie Wingham

British designer Debbie Wingham unveiled these ultra-luxe stilettos in 2017. The shoe was commissioned by an unnamed family in Dubai, U.A.E, for a birthday and is meant to resemble a cake. Her creation was a collaboration between herself and Chris Campbell, a contemporary artist based in Florida. The heels are loaded with precious gems including three-carat rare pink diamonds and one-carat blue diamonds, which alone cost over $128,000.

In addition, there are four three-carat diamonds and 1,000 pointer diamonds set in platinum framing. The pair also features gold soles and zippers, as well as 24 karat gold paint on the leather. The stitching wa done with 18 karat gold thread and features a gold thread inlay. The shoes were finished off with a rose gold accent and a leather Iranian jasmine flower at the center of the shoe.

These $15.1 million shoes were part of the designer’s “most expensive collection.” Wingham also has credit for crafting a $15.45 million diamond and ruby-encrusted dress. In addition, she owns a baking company, Couture to Cakes, which made a $64 million diamond-encrusted cake for a client.

1. Passion Diamond Shoe

$17 million

The Passion Diamond stilettos are made from gold and encrusted with diamonds. CREDIT: Jada Dubai/Splash News

This decadent heel ranks as the most expensive shoe in the world at $17 million. The Passion Diamond Shoe was created by United Arab Emirates-based brand Jada Dubai in partnership with Passion Jewelers in 2018. These golden pumps are covered in hundreds of diamonds and made from real gold. The pair is equivalent to the value of 23,448 pairs of Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps.

The shoes have two 15-carat diamonds on the upper, and all of the diamonds on the shoes are incredibly rare D flawless diamonds. The stiletto was part of an extensive collection of bejeweled footwear, which also includes a pair of $25,000 shoes. The Passion Diamond Shoe was unveiled and displayed at the world’s only seven-star hotel, Burj Al Arab, in Dubai. The pair is a prototype of 36 EU standard-sized heels, but are made to order in the size requested by the lucky buyer.