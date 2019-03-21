Should You Match Your Shoes to Your Bag? A Celeb Stylist Weighs In

With trends becoming so cyclical these days (we’re looking at you, dad sneakers), it can be hard to decipher between those that may make a comeback and those that should simply be put to rest. Case in point: Matching your shoes to your bag. Once popular in the ’90s, wearing shoes and a bag of the same color has seen a resurgence on runways and among street style aficionados in more recent years. But is it really still applicable today? According to celebrity stylist Andrew Gelwicks — who counts stars like KJ Apa and Gigi Gorgeous among his clientele — the answer is no, but with a slight caveat. Here’s what you need to know.

The Rule No Longer Means “Matchy-Matchy”

“A lot of the rules that have been steadfastly followed — and were often restrictive when it comes to color and pattern combinations — are beginning to disintegrate a bit,” said Gelwicks. Now, I think matching your shoes to your bag has taken on a whole new meaning. Instead of using the same exact color shoe to match your bag (pink on pink on pink or a total blackout look), coordinate the two with different shades or contrasting colors. If you have a black bag, wear a red shoe. If you’re wearing a green bag, pair it with a purple pump. This feels current, bold and exciting.”

DO : Use contrasting colors + varying shades of the same hue.

: Use contrasting colors + varying shades of the same hue. DON’T: Choose accessories in the same exact shade.

To buy: TopShop Cassie Crossbody Bag, $48, Nordstrom.com; Mango Ankle-Cuff Heels, $60, Mango.com.

To buy: Sole Society Palermo Canteen Circle Bag, $60, Nordstrom.com; Linea Paolo Pia Pump, $130, Nordstrom.com.

Always Remember Harmony Is Key

“Try to balance out the colors so your color choices are clear and intentional. This way, you’ll maintain the element of surprise without looking like you got dressed in the dark.”

