Teva Celebrates the Grand Canyon’s 100-Year Birthday With Sandals Inspired by Its Landscape

The Grand Canyon National Park was founded on Feb. 26, 1919 in Arizona, and footwear brand Teva is honoring the 100-year centennial with its spring GC100 Collection. It’s no surprise Teva is paying tribute to the historic landscape — it’s the same place the company originated.

With its colors, textures and sweeping views, the Grand Canyon itself served as inspiration for the new line, featuring men’s, women’s and children’s styles available now on Teva.com. Prices range from $35 to $120.

Design details include a webbing pattern that nods the canyon’s layered red rocks, rivers and sunset colors on remixed versions of the Hurricane XLT2, Original Sandal and Original Universal. New models like the Hurricane XLT2 Alp and the Hurricane Sock are also included in the line.

In addition to the tribute footwear, Teva has pledged “$100K for 100 Years” with a donation to Grand Canyon Conservancy.

Teva’s GC100 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Teva

Teva’s GC100 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Teva

In a statement, general manager Anders Bergstrom praised the campaign for offering both style and substance. “We are taking this opportunity to celebrate a monumental milestone for this iconic landmark, and to accelerate Teva’s commitment to the preservation of our outdoor treasures,” Bergstrom explained.

“Given the existential risks facing our parks in today’s political environment, Teva’s pledge is a first step toward a solution in this time of uncertainty, by making access for all a priority. Our goal is to bring as much awareness as possible to this initiative, so the Grand Canyon can be explored by adventurers for years to come.”

Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona. CREDIT: Marc Rasmus/Shutterstock

