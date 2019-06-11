8 Summer 2019 Sandal Trends You Need to Know Now

Sign up for our newsletter today!

By Shannon Adducci
Dr. Martens flatform sandals at London Fashion Week in September 2018.
Summer ushers in vacations and barbecues, but sartorially speaking, it’s also a huge shift to open-toe season.

Here are the sandal trends that will be dominating summer 2019:

The Naked Sandal

Also known as the floss heel, the fashion influencer-favorite is still going strong, and for much of the sandal offerings out now, the message is clear: Less is more.

summer 2019, sandal, trend, naked, sandal, street, style
The Naked sandal at London Fashion Week, September 2018.
summer, 2019, sandal, trends, floss, naked, sandal, the, row
The Row’s Bare leather sandal .
summer 2019, naked, sandal, trend, rag & bone
Rag & Bone’s Cindy tie sandal.
The Sport Sandal

Also know as the Teva, which is poised to become the sandal of the summer after buzzy collabs and more than a few knockoffs.

summer 2019, sandal, trend, street, style, teva
Sporty Velcro sandals at Copenhagen Fashion Week, August 2018.
summer 2019, sandal, trends, sporty, teva, flatform, universal
Teva’s Flatform Universal
summer 2019, sandal, trends, sporty, jeffrey, campbell
Jeffrey Campbell’s Hang 10 Surf sandal.
The Mom Mule

Marked by their sensible kitten or mid heel, square toe and an air of uncool-cool, millennials are channeling their moms (and Princess Di) with these ‘90s-inspired slides and sandals.

summer 2019, sandal, trend, mom, mule
Mom Mules at Milan Fashion Week, September 2018.
summer, 2019, sandal, trends, mom, mule, by far
By Far Virgo suede slide sandal.
summer 2019, sandal, trend, mom, mule, staud
Staud’s Gita thong sandal.
The V-Thong

It’s not as scandalous as it sounds. The flip-flop may be ubiquitous on the beach and at the pool, but the season’s street thong comes with more coverage on the top of the foot, a detail that instantly elevates the style. Just make sure to keep them clean.

summer 2019, sandal, trend, thong
Actual thong sandals at New York Fashion Week, September 2018.
summer 2019, sandal, trends, tory, burch, thong
Tory Burch Patos thong sandal.
summer 2019, sandal, trend, thong, sandal, cult, gaia
Cult Gaia’s Tina sandal.
The Flatform

Practical but elevated is the name of the game for this leveled platform style, which is usually either sporty or wacky. This season it’s a bit more universal.

summer 2019, sandal, trend, flatform
Sporty flatforms at on Xenia Adontis at Paris Fashion Week, September 2018.
summer 2019, sandal, trend, flatform, miu miu
Miu Miu flatform logo sandal.
summer 2019, sandal, trend, flatform, marni
Marni’s textured leather and wood flatform.
The Retro Platform

Fall ‘19 had a lot of shoes that are sure to lift women up, but designers got a jump start on the platform trend for spring ’19 with carefree, ’70s-style sandal options just aching for a good summer date night.

summer 2019, sandal, trend, platform, street, style
Woven platforms and rainbow hues at Paris Fashion Week, September 2018.
summer 2019, sandal, trends, platform, jacquemus
Jacquemus strappy wedge sandal.
summer 2019, sandal, trends, platform, laurence, dacade
Laurence Dacade Helissa sandal in raffia.
The Simple Slide

One and done. That’s how much effort it takes to put your foot into a flat slide sandal. This season’s best options come in natural, woven textures.

summer 2019, sandal, trend, slide, street, style
Flat slide sandals at Milan Fashion Week September 2018.
summer 2019, slide, sandal, trend, carrie, forbes
Carrie Forbes Naima woven raffia sandal.
summer 2019, sandal, trend, kate, spade, slide
Kate Spade Juliane slide.
The Two-Strap

Instantly flattering, this ubiquitous dressy heel is still going strong. Consider it the shoe mascot of the summer wedding.

summer 2019, sandal, trend, street, style
Two-strap heels at New York Fashion Week, September 2018.
summer 2019, sandal, trend, two, strap, gianvito, rossi, portofino
Gianvito Rossi Portofino sandal.
summer 2019, sandal, trend, stuart, weitzman, two, strap
Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong patent leather ankle wrap sandal.
