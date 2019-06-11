8 Summer 2019 Sandal Trends You Need to Know Now

Summer ushers in vacations and barbecues, but sartorially speaking, it’s also a huge shift to open-toe season.
Here are the sandal trends that will be dominating summer 2019:
The Naked Sandal
Also known as the floss heel, the fashion influencer-favorite is still going strong, and for much of the sandal offerings out now, the message is clear: Less is more.
The Sport Sandal
Also know as the Teva, which is poised to become the sandal of the summer after buzzy collabs and more than a few knockoffs.
The Mom Mule
Marked by their sensible kitten or mid heel, square toe and an air of uncool-cool, millennials are channeling their moms (and Princess Di) with these ‘90s-inspired slides and sandals.
The V-Thong
It’s not as scandalous as it sounds. The flip-flop may be ubiquitous on the beach and at the pool, but the season’s street thong comes with more coverage on the top of the foot, a detail that instantly elevates the style. Just make sure to keep them clean.
The Flatform
Practical but elevated is the name of the game for this leveled platform style, which is usually either sporty or wacky. This season it’s a bit more universal.
The Retro Platform
Fall ‘19 had a lot of shoes that are sure to lift women up, but designers got a jump start on the platform trend for spring ’19 with carefree, ’70s-style sandal options just aching for a good summer date night.
The Simple Slide
One and done. That’s how much effort it takes to put your foot into a flat slide sandal. This season’s best options come in natural, woven textures.
The Two-Strap
Instantly flattering, this ubiquitous dressy heel is still going strong. Consider it the shoe mascot of the summer wedding.