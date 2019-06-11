8 Summer 2019 Sandal Trends You Need to Know Now

Summer ushers in vacations and barbecues, but sartorially speaking, it’s also a huge shift to open-toe season.

Here are the sandal trends that will be dominating summer 2019:

The Naked Sandal

Also known as the floss heel, the fashion influencer-favorite is still going strong, and for much of the sandal offerings out now, the message is clear: Less is more.

The Naked sandal at London Fashion Week, September 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Row’s Bare leather sandal . CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Rag & Bone’s Cindy tie sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

The Sport Sandal

Also know as the Teva, which is poised to become the sandal of the summer after buzzy collabs and more than a few knockoffs.

Sporty Velcro sandals at Copenhagen Fashion Week, August 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Teva’s Flatform Universal CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Jeffrey Campbell’s Hang 10 Surf sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The Mom Mule

Marked by their sensible kitten or mid heel, square toe and an air of uncool-cool, millennials are channeling their moms (and Princess Di) with these ‘90s-inspired slides and sandals.

Mom Mules at Milan Fashion Week, September 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

By Far Virgo suede slide sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of By Far

Staud’s Gita thong sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Staud

The V-Thong

It’s not as scandalous as it sounds. The flip-flop may be ubiquitous on the beach and at the pool, but the season’s street thong comes with more coverage on the top of the foot, a detail that instantly elevates the style. Just make sure to keep them clean.

Actual thong sandals at New York Fashion Week, September 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tory Burch Patos thong sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Cult Gaia’s Tina sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Netaporter

The Flatform

Practical but elevated is the name of the game for this leveled platform style, which is usually either sporty or wacky. This season it’s a bit more universal.

Sporty flatforms at on Xenia Adontis at Paris Fashion Week, September 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Miu Miu flatform logo sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Marni’s textured leather and wood flatform. CREDIT: Courtesy of Netaporter

The Retro Platform

Fall ‘19 had a lot of shoes that are sure to lift women up, but designers got a jump start on the platform trend for spring ’19 with carefree, ’70s-style sandal options just aching for a good summer date night.

Woven platforms and rainbow hues at Paris Fashion Week, September 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jacquemus strappy wedge sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Laurence Dacade Helissa sandal in raffia. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

The Simple Slide

One and done. That’s how much effort it takes to put your foot into a flat slide sandal. This season’s best options come in natural, woven textures.

Flat slide sandals at Milan Fashion Week September 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Carrie Forbes Naima woven raffia sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Kate Spade Juliane slide. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos Luxury

The Two-Strap

Instantly flattering, this ubiquitous dressy heel is still going strong. Consider it the shoe mascot of the summer wedding.

Two-strap heels at New York Fashion Week, September 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gianvito Rossi Portofino sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Netaporter