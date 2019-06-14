Birkenstock Teases an Edgy New Collab That Promises to Leave an Impression

Birkenstock is teaming up with edgy Berlin-based brand Random Identities on new footwear line that will be a fashionably revamped take on its cult-favorite sandals. The line, due in December at select retailers worldwide, will feature six variations of the Birkenstock Arizona style with different materials and prints developed around a unique design element. A teaser image released today shows the sandal in allover black with chunky buckled straps.

Birkenstock x Random Identities. CREDIT: Courtesy of Birkenstock

Random Identities chief creative officer Stefano Pilati said in a statement that he’s excited to bring in some of his own ideas to the longtime company, which was founded in 1774 in Germany.

“How can I not respect the legacy of a more than two centuries-old brand like Birkenstock? How could I not be thrilled to participate in it with Random Identities?” Pilati said. “The opportunity to collaborate with Birkenstock, for me, is an honor and I wanted to pay tribute by designing an offering of styles that I would love to wear myself.”

Oliver Reichert, Birkenstock CEO, added that Pilati’s creative nature resulted in an innovative and compelling collection that maintains Birkenstock’s high quality design.

“The project started with a striking design, leaving an instant impression. Linking the new venture, Random Identities with the talent of Stefano Pilati has turned into a genuine product innovation. An essential ingredient for Birkenstock,” Reichert said.

