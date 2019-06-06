Old Navy’s $1 Flip-Flop Sale is Back — and We’ve Got the Details

Arguably one of the most anticipated promotions of the summer, Old Navy’s $1 flip flop sale is almost here — this year with an exciting twist.

Starting June 14 for Old Navy cardholders, the brand’s rubber flip flops will be available for just one buck in store and on Oldnavy.com. And to make the deal even sweeter, Old Navy shoppers will also have the chance to enter a special sweepstakes to win $24,000. Here’s everything you need to know about the deal.

Old Navy $1 Balla Sale:

Old Navy, Banana Republic and Gap cardholders will have first access to the sale on June 14 in store and online. The promotion is open to all shoppers on June 15 for one day only.

Old Navy’s rubber flip-flop collection includes styles for men, women and children, in a variety of different colors and prints, although this particular promotion is limited to solid-colored looks.

Customers can scoop up to 10 pairs per transaction in store, but only 5 pairs per transaction online.

Shoppers can nab a free pair of $1 flip flops by purchasing $24 or more before 12:00 pm local time in-stores and 12:00pm PT online.

24K sweepstak es:

The 24K sweepstakes will be happening online and in-stores, with golden flip flops hidden throughout Old Navy store locations and on its website. Find the golden flip flop, and you’ll have the chance to enter to win a $24,000 grand prize. You’ll also receive a 24% off code online or a $24 coupon to use on a future purchase in-store.

The online sweepstakes begins at 12 pm PT on June 15. Customers will receive a code for 24% off simply by going to the sweepstakes page, even if all golden flip flops have been found. According to the site, the golden flip flops will be hidden within the product pages of the website (although not on the flip flop page, as it’s not a style the brand actually sells).

The in-store sweepstakes begins when stores open on June 15, so make sure to check your local store for start times. Stores will hide five, seven or 10 flip flops depending on the size of the store. According to the brand, the golden flip flop won’t be hidden in folded product or bins; you can expect to find it at eye level. Once the golden flip flop is found, you can then present it to a sales associate to receive the $24 coupon, sweepstakes entry info (including a unique customer code) and a 24% off code to use online after entering the sweepstakes.

Find the golden flip flop and you can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win $24,000. CREDIT: Old Navy

Other info:

For even more savings, Old Navy is currently offering up to 50% off dresses, shorts, tops and a number of summer-ready footwear styles such as gladiator sandals and flats.

