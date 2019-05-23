What You Need to Know About Old Navy’s $1 Flip Flop Sale 2019

The warm weather season brings with it high-value sales — from Memorial Day weekend to semiannual blowouts — but perhaps the holy grail of them all is Old Navy‘s $1 flip flop sale. Perfect for beach trips or completing off-duty outfits, the retailer’s solid-colored flip flops are slashed to just $1 for a limited time annually. While no dates have been confirmed yet, we have a feeling the promotion is days away based off last year’s sale. Here, we’ve covered everything you can expect from the 2019 sale before it starts, so you can quickly nab your favorite looks before they’re gone.

When is the Old Navy Flip Flop Sale?

Old Navy cardholders traditionally are the first to have access to the sale. Last year, cardholders (which also included those with any other Gap brands like Gap, Athleta and Banana Republic) were able to scoop up pairs on May 25 and 26. The sale opened up to everyone on Saturday, June 23. We expect similar timing this year.

Is the Old Navy Flip Flop Sale Online?

Last year, the sale was only available in stores, however it opened up online on Sunday. Again, make sure to check local store hours for sale start times.

If you decide to shop online the next day, you can get free shipping — but there’s a slight catch. To qualify for free shipping, you’ll have to spend at least $50 (we suggest adding extra items to your cart ahead of the sale day to save you time at checkout).

How Many Pairs Can I Buy?

For the last three years, the limit has been 10 pairs per customer. Solid-colored options retail for $1, while options with patterns cost $2.

Does the Sale Happen More Than Twice a Year?

In addition to offering cardholders early access to the sale in May and all customers access in June, Old Navy also offered its flip flops at a discounted price during its end of summer sale in July last year. We anticipate similar promotions for 2019.

