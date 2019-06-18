Vans Celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month With ‘The Love Pack’ Shoe Collection

Vans is celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month in June with a limited-edition two-piece collection called “The Love Pack,” sold exclusively at the brand’s Vault by Vans store at 219 Bowery St. in New York.

Vans “The Love Pack.” CREDIT: AIM

The word “love” is translated into different languages and printed in multicolored text around the upper, but it’s more about substance than style; it represents New York City’s diverse and creative community.

Through its design, the footwear duo references the Big Apple’s melting pot of cultures and aims to illustrate the love and inclusion that is felt within the city regardless of race, sexual orientation or gender identity.

Two of the Costa Mesa, Calif.-based brand’s most iconic silhouettes, the Sk8-Hi and Classic Slip-On, are given a twist by the dynamic rainbow patterns that complement the original silhouettes.

Vans The Love Pack. CREDIT: AIM

Vans “The Love Pack” CREDIT: AIM

In addition to the release, Vans has donated $50,000 to The Trevor Project, which is the world’s largest organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to young people in the LGBTQ+ community.

Each season, Vans designers team up with influential artists and brands to create new versions of their most beloved shoe styles. The Vault by Vans collection consists of all of the most popular styles from the lifestyle label, but with a revamped twist that is inspired by the world of surf and skate, art, music and in the case of the Love Pack, LGBTQ inclusion.

Want more?

Vans Gives Its Iconic Styles a Trendy Twist With Stacked Soles for Fall

Vans Gives This ’90s Sneaker a Modern Update With So Much Glitter

Vans Lets You Recycle Your Shoes and Turn Them Into Park Benches, Phone Cases and More