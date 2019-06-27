Rihanna Encourages Body Positivity With Curvy Mannequins at Fenty Pop-Up

Rihanna is making strides towards body diversity in the fashion industry. As part of that mission, the entertainer has made her Fenty brand an example of inclusivity. In fact, last Tuesday in New York she launched a Fenty pop-up store that included a series of curvy mannequins. Twitter erupted with praise — more than 17,000 likes and over 2,000 comments — after a fan account shared a photo.

The entrepreneur has been inclusive of all sizes in her other ventures, too, like Savage x Fenty lingerie and sportswear through collaborations with Puma.

The SoHo pop-up, bowing Sunday, includes Rihanna’s new Release 6-19 collection, which is also available on Fenty.com.

The footwear retails from $560 to $700 and comes in standout colors such as holographic silver, lime green and canary yellow. The pumps range from a 70mm kitten heal to a 115mm stiletto.

In May, Rihanna launched the LVMH label in Paris, where she told WWD that she serves as her own fit model for Fenty.

“You know, I’m a curvy girl, so if I can’t wear my stuff, it’s not going to work,” she said. “I need to see it on my hips, I need to see it on my thighs, I need to see it on my stomach. Is it making me look snatch, or is it just good on a fit model?”

Want More?

Rihanna Wore a Leather Fenty Look at the BET Awards

Rihanna’s Fenty Pumps Launch in the U.S. Today

Rihanna Wears Crystal-Studded Hot-Pink Pumps From Her Fenty Line in NYC