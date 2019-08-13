Koio Sets Up Futuristic Glass Box Pop-Up Shop at The Grove in L.A.

Shoes at the Koio pop-up shop at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Sneaker brand Koio is bringing its signature styles to Los Angeles in a pop-up at the Grove for the month of August.

The temporary installment opened in The Grove’s glass box on Aug. 3 and displays the brand’s most iconic light-tone and neutral styles.

The Koio pop-up shop at The Grove in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy of Koio

Koio held a celebratory kick-off for the pop-up on its opening day where consumers got the chance to peruse the kicks and make custom ankle bracelets with jewelry maker @LittleKindness.

In the intimate shop, the brand displays some of their best-sellers including their Primo Triple White high-tops, their Avalanche chunky sneakers, and their classic Capri silhouette low-tops.

Shoes at the Koio pop-up shop at The Grove in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy of Koio

Shoes at the Koio pop-up shop at The Grove in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy of Koio

Koio was co-founded in 2015 by Johannes Quodt and Chris Wichert and has since gone on to become a fan-favorite for stylish and well-made luxury sneakers. The New York-based brand recently teamed up with world-famous baker Dominique Ansel to create a sneaker inspired by his signature Cronut.

They also teamed up with supermodel Nina Agdal back in May for a summer-ready floral sneaker.

