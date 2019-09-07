All the NYFW Events You Can Actually Get Into: Freebies, Pop-Ups & More

Designers, models, fashion fans, influencers and celebrities started making the rounds on Friday for New York Fashion Week’s spring 2020 collections. No ticket? No problem. If you want to get into the frenzy, there are plenty of cursory events and immersive experiences around the Big Apple. The official program bows Sept. 14, but some of these activities continue days later.

Continue to check back for updates.

Magnum x Saks Fifth Avenue Dipping Bar

Thursday, Sept. 5 to Tuesday, Sept. 17

Saks Fifth Avenue, 611 Fifth Ave., 5th floor

Saks Fifth Avenue is joining forces with Magnum ice cream for a create-your-own custom ice cream bar station on the fifth floor. Shoppers can customize classic Magnum bars by dipping them in three types of chocolate and toppings.

Related Jeremy Scott's Spring 2020 Show Had '80s-Tastic Over-the-Knees and Frills Galore At Shopbop's 20th Anniversary NYFW Pop-Up Party, Retail in the Influencer Era Katie Holmes Redefines 'Mom Style' on the Front Row at Elie Tahari's NYFW Show

The House of Flamin’ Haute Style Bar

Friday, Sept. 6-7

135 W. 18th St.

Cheetos is getting in on the NYFW action with their pop-up beauty and style bar; you can book reservations for various hair, makeup and nails services. Book your appointment here.

Wolf Circus Pop-Up

Friday, Sept. 6-8; Wednesday, Sept. 11-15

171 Elizabeth St.

Canadian jewelry line Wolf Circus is making its way down to the Big Apple for a nine-day pop-up shop on Elizabeth Street. The opening is the brand’s first-ever physical retail experience. The hours vary by day and can be found here.

BG Radar

Saturday, Sept. 7, 1-4 p.m.

Bergdorf Goodman, Fifth Ave. at 58th St., 6th floor

Bergdorf Goodman announced the creation of BG Radar this year, a curation of the latest and greatest collections from emerging designers across the globe including Sies Marjan, Bode and more. For NYFW, the retailer is hosting an in-store celebration, including a meet-and-greet with the designers, a live DJ and more.

Coach Interactive Pop-Up Shop

Saturday, Sept. 7-15

Coach, 595 Madison Ave.

On top of its runway show, Coach is also hosting a pop-up shop called “The Coach Originals” inside its Madison Avenue location. The pop-up will feature older vintage styles as well as new styles that were inspired by archived Coach designs, breaking into three themes: restored, remixed and remade. Customers will also be able to test out services to rent, personalize and clean bags called Coach Rented, Coach Create and Coach Cares.

Swap Mami: A Pop-Up Shop by Elle Barbeito

Saturday, Sept. 7, 6 p.m.-2 a.m.

The lobby at Ace Hotel, 20 W. 29th St.

Miami-based designer and visual artist Elle Barbeito is showing her new snakeskin and leather designs in a pop-up shop at the Ace Hotel. The shop will open with a celebration featuring tunes by Mickey Perez and Raiden playing into the early morning.

Target 20th Anniversary of Designer Collaborations Pop-Up Experience

Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Park Avenue Armory, 643 Park Ave.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary of designer collaborations and the upcoming launch of its limited-edition Anniversary Collection, Target is hosting a pop-up experience open to the public. The pop-up is an immersive visual journey where guests will have the chance to be the first to shop the collection prior to the Sept. 14 launch date.

WWD Style Dimension

Saturday, Sept. 7 -8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

WeWork Now, 902 Broadway

WWD is giving audiences a special chance to hear from a series of designers, stylists and influencers. Speakers include Alex Badia, Camila Coelho, Karolina Kurkova and more. RSVP here.

F-It!: Fitness X Fashion X Food

Monday, Sept. 9, 8-9 a.m.

Moxy Chelsea, 105 W. 28th St.



Fitness sensation the Anna Kaiser Technique (AKT) is joining forces with Moxy Hotels to host a panel featuring Tricia Williams, founder and CEO of Food Matters NYC, and Sarah Easily, founder and CEO of MaisonMarché, to share their thoughts on the relationship between fitness, food and fashion. Following the discussion, AKT trainer Kate Baldasare will be leading an hour-long dance class. Email rsvp@moxychelsea.com with “FIT!” in the subject to reserve a spot.

Primary NYFW Wellness Lounge

Monday, Sept. 9-13, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

251 W. 30th St.

Primary, a co-working and shared office space, is opening a week-long wellness lounge for attendees who need a place to relax, get work done, shower, meditate, and reset. The space will also be stocked with vegan snacks and caffeinated plant-based beverages from BRWD Refreshing Energy.

Private Policy Photo Exhibition and Pop-Up

Monday, Sept. 9-10, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

345 Broome St.

Private Policy, a New York-based unisex streetwear brand, is opening a pop-up shop and installation showcasing its spring ’20 collection. The “Family Dinner” installation will exhibit the collection alongside a photography series depicting the role of the family dinner table in Asian culture.

Wooster Street and Mother Mystical Pop-Up Shop

Monday, Sept. 9-15, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

150 Wooster St.

To celebrate the launch of its Mystical collection, denim brand Mother is opening a pop-up shop that will feature a curated selection of one-of-a-kind finds from around the world, including handmade blankets, vintage pieces and crystals. The temporary shop will also hold tarot card readings, astrology readings and intuitive coffee readings throughout the week.

Future of Sustainable Fashion Panel

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 6:45 p.m.-9 p.m.

Prime Produce, 424 W. 54th St.

Be Social Change, the largest social impact community in New York City, is hosting a panel and networking event on fashion sustainability. Panelists will discuss everyday practices to support sustainable fashion and career opportunities in innovative fashion. Attendees will be treated to healthy snacks and drinks. Purchase your tickets here.

Moxy’s Fashion Week Oasis at Moxy Chelsea

Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-8 p.m.

Moxy Chelsea, 105 W. 28th St.

Moxy Chelsea has partnered with Sundays and Quick Cryo to offer free manicures, an oxygen bar, guided mediation and a self-love poem workshop.

Uniqlo Internative Interactive NYFW Exhibition

Thursday, Sept. 12-13, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Uniqlo, 666 Fifth Ave., 3rd floor



To celebrate the debut of its LifeWear magazine and the brand’s fall 2019 collections, Uniqlo is hosting an immersive experience on the third floor of its Fifth Avenue store. The floor will become the LifeWear lounge, which will mimic the imagery found in the pages of the magazine’s first issue and will allows guests to relax and flip through the 120-page issue.

Cloud 19 Pop-Up & Giveaway With Kate Connick Clothing

Friday, Sept. 13, 3-5 p.m.

The lobby at Dream Downtown, 355 W. 16th St.

NYC-based Kate Connick Clothing Brand is hosting a pop-up shop in the lobby at the Dream Downtown. Visitors who post from the pop-up using the hashtag #CLOUD19 and tag Dream Downtown and Kate Connick will be entered to win a Cloud Billie Hoodie from Connick’s line, a gift card to Benjamin Salon (located in the hotel), a gift card to Philippe Downtown restaurant and an invite to a VIP party that night with Connick at The Electric Room.