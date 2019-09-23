You Can Try Veja’s Debut Technical Runner on a Wooden Treadmill in its Very First Store

Founded in 2004, Veja, the ecologically minded sneaker label beloved of Meghan Markle, has long been ahead of the curve. Co-founders Sebastien Kopp and Ghislain Morillion have just been waiting for the rest of the industry to catch up.

But they’re not letting the grass grow under their feet. Veja has just dropped its very first technical runner and will welcome customers to its first bricks and mortar store next month in Paris’ Marais district.

Four years’ research and development in the making, the ecological running shoe is 53 percent natural-based and recycled. Materials include Amazon rubber, rice husk waste, banana oil, sugar cane and the innovative Alveomesh that’s made from 100 percent recycled plastic bottles. The remainder is synthetic rubber. As for the name, the Condor, that’s inspired by the bone structure of the indigenous South American bird.

Veja’s debut technical runner. CREDIT: Veja

The goal is to up the sustainability stakes, says Kopp, but for now the shoe is the best possible balance between organic materials and running optimization. The use of Amazonian rubber he adds, helps to fight against deforestation as it increases the economic value of the forest. For fall ’19, Veja collaborated with Rick Owens on a completely vegan runner style shoe which made its debut on Owen’s men’s runway in January.

The brand also insures the rubber tappers who extract the raw materials from the trees are paid fair prices while their Brazilian factory respects workers’ rights. Employees at the plant near Brazil’s Porto Alegre have four weeks of paid vacation per year, work 40 hours per week, with regulated schedules and weekends off.

As for the store, a suitably cool corner site on Paris’ rue de Poitou, (FN had a preview last week), it will feature a custom-made running machine to put the Condor through its paces. Naturally it’s user-powered but, even more ingeniously, the treads are made of wood. The best possible mix.