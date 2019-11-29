Rihanna Plugged Her Savage x Fenty Line in This Inspired Way for Thanksgiving

Just call her a one woman branding machine. While many other celebrities were variously posting Thanksgiving turkeys, cupcakes and family reunions, Rihanna was getting Black Friday ready.

Yesterday the artist and entrepreneur took to Instagram to promote her Savage x Fenty lingerie line. She was pictured adopting a suitably sultry pose next to a collapsed chandelier. Legs askew, she wore little but a pair of sheer black stockings emblazoned down the leg with the brand name and a pair of vertiginous black Christian Louboutin stiletto heels complete with those signature red soles.

The caption read simply, “#HappyThanksgiving #TisTheSavage” — a play on the more traditional holiday phrase ’tis the season’.

Black Friday is traditionally considered the start of the holiday shopping season and is one of the most lucrative days of the year for retailers.

While Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty runway show was streamed on Amazon Prime on Sept. 20, Victoria’s Secret cancelled its annual extravaganza last week.

Popular wisdom decrees that the entrepreneur is more than ready to take its place.

