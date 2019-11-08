Everything You Need to Know About Prada for Adidas: This First Drop Is Just the Start

Yesterday Prada and Adidas dropped the mother of all hints that they were teaming up for a footwear collaboration — Prada, Adidas and Adidas Originals all posted pictures of a Prada bag containing Adidas shoe boxes on their Instagram feeds.

And today, the brands have issued an official statement on their new partnership. The collaboration will be based around sailing with the release of two limited-edition Prada for adidas styles in December. This first iteration will launch for men and women and will be manufactured in Italy.

According to the release, the shoes will combine adidas’ sporting innovation and technological capabilities with Prada’s Italian heritage and expertise in luxury leather-goods.

We say “first iteration” because, actually, this is just the start. A whole new line of Luna Rossa performance sailing footwear is set to be unveiled in 2020.

The luxury label has its own sailing team called Luna Rossa which launched in 1997 and participates in the America’s Cup sailing competition. In the same year the brand also launched a sportswear line called Linea Rossa.

In keeping with Prada’s revisiting of it’s ’90s archives — evinced by the re-release of that famous Prada Nylon collection and now the new Re-Nylon, a more eco-friendly version made from regenerated fibers — it relaunched its Linea Rossa at the end of 2018.

Prada secures luxury’s first sustainability-linked loan, valued at $55 million

Prada is going to Japan for resort 2021

Adidas’ North American sales gain momentum as supply chain troubles wind down

Adidas Q3 revenues hit $7.1 billion: Company predicts another record