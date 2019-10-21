That Trump Vuitton Controversy Just Keeps on Running: Here’s the Newest Twist

Last week U.S. President Donald Trump joined LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton CEO and chair, Bernard Arnault, to cut the ribbon on Louis Vuitton’s new leather goods workshop in Alarado, Texas.

It’s no secret that the presidential visit to “Looey Vootton” (if you missed the joke, we’ll explain in a moment) has been fraught with controversy. But yesterday, Nicolas Ghesquière, artistic director of the brand’s women’s collections, got involved. Via Instagram as opposed to Trump platform of choice, Twitter. But still. “Standing against any political action. I am a fashion designer refusing this association #trumpisajoke #homophobia,” he posted on his feed, beneath a cover image of ’80s Evelyn Thomas track “High Energy.”

5000 plus likes and, last count, 345 comments later, affirmations included those from Camille Miceli, accessories creative director at Louis Vuitton, Paco Rabanne creative director Julien Dossena, stylists Elizabeth Stewart and Karla Welch and Teddy Quinlivan. The transgender model, whom Ghesquière is credited with discovering ing 2015, posted: “Thank you for standing on the right side of history.”

Quinlivan is referring to a Trump move towards repealing some U.S. laws against transgender discrimination.

Yes, it all comes back to the economy vs. ethics debate. The elephant in the room, however, is whether you can ever really separate the two.

Basically, the LVMH / Trump association happened because the new Texas workshop is linked to Trump’s America’s Workers initiative, a pledge to create more and better jobs for Americans. The new workshop is designed to create 1,000 jobs for Americans over the next five years.

Donald Trump and LVMH’s Bernard Arnault inaugurate the new Louis Vuitton factory in Texas. CREDIT: Shutterstock

However, as Arnault himself said at the ceremony: “We are very honored to have the president of the United States. I’m not here to judge any types of policies, I’m here to work with my brand and we are going to, over five years, have 1,000 people working here and that’s what matters.”

Anyway. As promised, here’s Diet Prada’s take on the other Vuitton / Trump controversy of last week. Over the last few days, Trump’s mispronunciation of “Louis Vuitton” as “Looey Vootton” has became a meme across social networks.

But I’m leaving you with another question. If the fashion world with all its talk of equality, is not above poking fun at someone’s lack of education, mightn’t we all be just a little bit guilty of having double standards?