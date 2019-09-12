Meghan Markle Launches Smart Works Fashion Line Wearing Designs She Helped Create

This afternoon in London the Duchess of Sussex made her first public appearance since giving birth. She chose the eve of London Fashion Week to launch her capsule fashion collection with the charity Smart Works.
She has joined forces with Marks & Spencer, John Lewis department store, Jigsaw and her friend the designer Misha Nonoo (credited with introducing Markle to Prince Harry via a blind date), to create a collection of classic workwear options including a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and bag.
For the press conference and photo call, today, Markle teamed the white shirt by Misha Nonoo ($155) with black pants by Jigsaw ($150) from the five-piece line that she helped to conceive.
The shift dress from Marks & Spencer is available in crepe in red, black and blue colorways. Priced at around $25 and in sizes four to 22 US, it is both wallet friendly and also inclusive in terms of sizing. There is also a leather tote bag at John Lewis. Available in black and brown, it retails at around $135. The final item is a black blazer from Jigsaw ($150).
For every item bought, over the course of the initiative (expected to run for a period of two weeks), another will be donated to the charity. “Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story,” said the Duchess, “it reminds us we are in it together.
View this post on Instagram
We are so excited to announce the launch of The Smart Set . . Our Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Sussex, @sussexroyal and Smart Works have collaborated with leading British fashion designers @johnlewisandpartners , @marksandspencer , @insidejigsaw and @mishanonoo to create a perfect working wardrobe for our Smart Works clients . . The collection consists of the work wear essentials often needed to attend interviews and enter into the workplace: a perfect white shirt, an elegant blazer, well cut trousers, a dress that flatters everyone and the perfect tote . . HRH The Duchess of Sussex commented; “Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organisations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact. When you buy any item in the Smart Set Capsule Collection for Smart Works, the same item will be given to a Smart Works client, and with it, the confidence and support she needs to enter the workforce and take an important step in building a career . . Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project – placing purpose over profit and community over competition. In convening several companies rather than one, we’ve demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other – another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of.”. . Kate Stephens, CEO of Smart Works, said: “The capsule collection will give us the staples we need for our clients in centres across the country for the next six months. We are incredibly grateful to the brands involved for making this possible. Every woman who walks through our door will know that another woman cares about her and has invested in her future.”. . The collection will be available in stores and in Smart Works dressing rooms across the UK from September 12. . For more details head to our Insta Stories and SWIPE UP to read more . . #TheSmartSet Photo © @jennyzarins
The charity’s mission is to empower disadvantaged women with the confidence to attend a job interview by kitting them out with an work-appropriate outfit.
Speaking to Vogue in the September issue, the Duchess who has been a patron of the charity since January said she noticed that e clothing donated “can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colors, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes.”
“The reason I was drawn to Smart Works is that it re-frames the idea of charity as community, which, for me, is incredibly important: it’s a network of women supporting and empowering other women in their professional pursuits.”
With Rihanna’s fierce Fenty lingerie show earlier this week, featuring women of all shapes and sizes, female empowerment and inclusivity have been high on the New York Fashion Week agenda too.