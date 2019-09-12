Meghan Markle Launches Smart Works Fashion Line Wearing Designs She Helped Create

Meghan Markle launches her Smart Works charity capsule wearing a white shirt by Misha Nonoo and black pants by Jigsaw from the range that she helped to design.

This afternoon in London the Duchess of Sussex made her first public appearance since giving birth. She chose the eve of London Fashion Week to launch her capsule fashion collection with the charity Smart Works.

She has joined forces with Marks & Spencer, John Lewis department store, Jigsaw and her friend the designer Misha Nonoo (credited with introducing Markle to Prince Harry via a blind date), to create a collection of classic workwear options including a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and bag.

Meghan Markle launches her Smart Works charity capsule wearing a white shirt by Misha Nonoo and black pants by Jigsaw from the range that she helped to design. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For the press conference and photo call, today, Markle teamed the white shirt by Misha Nonoo ($155) with black pants by Jigsaw ($150) from the five-piece line that she helped to conceive.

The shift dress from Marks & Spencer is available in crepe in red, black and blue colorways. Priced at around $25 and in sizes four to 22 US, it is both wallet friendly and also inclusive in terms of sizing. There is also a leather tote bag at John Lewis. Available in black and brown, it retails at around $135. The final item is a black blazer from Jigsaw ($150).

For every item bought, over the course of the initiative (expected to run for a period of two weeks), another will be donated to the charity. “Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story,” said the Duchess, “it reminds us we are in it together.

The charity’s mission is to empower disadvantaged women with the confidence to attend a job interview by kitting them out with an work-appropriate outfit.

Speaking to Vogue in the September issue, the Duchess who has been a patron of the charity since January said she noticed that e clothing donated “can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colors, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes.”

Smart Works dress at Marks & Spencer, $35. CREDIT: Marks & Spencer

“The reason I was drawn to Smart Works is that it re-frames the idea of charity as community, which, for me, is incredibly important: it’s a network of women supporting and empowering other women in their professional pursuits.”

With Rihanna’s fierce Fenty lingerie show earlier this week, featuring women of all shapes and sizes, female empowerment and inclusivity have been high on the New York Fashion Week agenda too.