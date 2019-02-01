Meghan Markle Wears Weather-Appropriate Boots by This US Designer

Megan Markle wore a pair of green boots today by one of her favorite designers, Sarah Flint.

Along with Prince Harry, with whom she is expecting her first child in the spring, the Duchess of Sussex was attending an official visit to Bristol in the West of England. The day commenced with a visit to the Bristol Old Vic. One of the world’s oldest theaters, it was built in 1766.

Sarah Flint’s Marina style came knee-high with a sturdy cone-shaped heel. The model proved an apt choice because it was snowing. Markle matched the $700 boots with a coordinating olive clutch. She teamed her footwear with a coat by L.A.’s William Vintage and a printed dress by Oscar de la Renta.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Bristol. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On Thursday, the former “Suits” star chose Aquazzura’s Very Matilde pointed-toed pumps in beige suede. The style, which also retails for around $700, features a 4-inch heel and slim straps. The duchess wore the heels for a trip to London’s National Theatre and paired them with a knee-length dress and matching blazer by Brandon Maxwell.

The previous day, she stepped out in Stuart Weitzman’s Legend pump. This style has been a Markle go-to for a while. This particular pair was suede with a low vamp. For her visit to London’s City University with Prince Harry, she teamed the shoes with a Givenchy cape she cleverly recycled from her wardrobe.