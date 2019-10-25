Kendall Jenner Modeled Two Dramatic Looks in the Giambattista Valli X H&M Show in Rome

Last night Swedish retailer H&M and Giambattista Valli staged a spectacular runway show in a gilded palazzo in Rome. The production took place to celebrate the global launch of the Italian designer’s collection with high street giant H&M, on Nov. 7.

Kendall Jenner topped and tailed the show wearing the two looks that are destined to be top of every party girl’s wish list when they drop in store.

Both are reassuringly frothy prom queen material. Opener was a bouffant blush pink micro dress and finale look a plunging, power-shouldered v-neck version with an extravagant train that wouldn’t appear out of place on Valli’s Paris Fashion Week runways.

H&M X Giambattista Valli CREDIT: Shutterstock

The lace booties and bejeweled sandals are also set to be sure-fire winners at retail while creeper style flats offered a more youthful alternative.

The event also showcased Valli’s very first men’s collection and the diverse casting reflected the accessibility factor of such collaborations pioneered by H&M since 2002 when they debuted with Karl Lagerfeld.

As the designer told Vogue: “We have people today who are building walls and closing borders, but the younger generations want to tear them down and live with a cultural horizon free of obstacles.”

H&M teased the collaboration in May at the amfAR gala in Cannes when Jenner, Chiara Ferragni, Bianca Brandolini, Chris Lee, H.E.R and Ross Lynch modelled limited-edition looks which instantly sold out when they dropped online and at 12 select H&M stores May. 25.

Come Nov. 7, expect similar.

H&M X Giambattista Valli CREDIT: Shutterstock

Prices for the upcoming collaboration will range from $17.99-$649.