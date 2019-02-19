Fashion Legend Karl Lagerfeld Is Dead at 85

Design legend Karl Lagerfeld, the prolific creative force at Chanel, Fendi and his own eponymous label, has died in Paris. He was 85.

The news comes at the height of fashion month, two days before Lagerfeld’s Fendi collection is to show in Milan and a few weeks before the Chanel show. Each season, Lagerfeld owned Paris Fashion Week, wowing the entire industry with his incredibly creative Chanel shows and sets.

Lagerfeld’s personal image has been as recognizable in the industry as the aesthetic behind the fashion houses he helms.

While the designer led the creative direction at Chanel and Fendi (in addition to his namesake venture), his own signature look of a tuxedo jacket, high white collar, tie and sunglasses has proved to be highly marketable, lending him collaborations with Kaia Gerber, H&M, Diet Coke and even VIP helicopters, to name a few. Last year, Puma tapped him for a 13-piece capsule. He spent several seasons collaborating with Melissa, the plastic shoe brand.

At the Chanel spring ‘19 couture shows in January, Lagerfeld did not appear to take his customary final bow.

The honor fell to Chanel studio director and Lagerfeld’s right hand, Virginie Viard who emerged at the end in his stead alongside the show’s swimsuit-clad bride.