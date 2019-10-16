The One Where Jennifer Aniston Gets on Instagram & Has a Square-Toe Shoe Named After Her Friends Character Rachel Green

Jennifer Aniston at Variety's Power of Women awards, Los Angeles. She's just made her first post on Instagram.

Congratulations to Jennifer Aniston. She might be a bit late to the party but she’s finally made it onto Instagram. And she’s certainly making up for lost time. Said post only went up yesterday but it’s already generated practically nine million likes.

It involved a “Friends” reunion shot featuring Jen and fellow actors from the hit ’90s U.S. television series, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox and David Schwimmer. She captioned the post “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM.”

So far so good. Now let us acquaint you with aforementioned shoe. At the label’s Paris Fashion Week spring ’20 presentation, Nodaleto designer Julia Toledano showcased a collection inspired by ’90s television shows and movies. All the shoes were named in honor of characters and Jennifer Ansiton’s “Friends” alter ego Rachel Green came represented with a pair of square-toe denim platforms with the label’s trademark chunky asymmetric heel.

Nodaleto’s spring ’20 The Geller shoe at Paris Fashion Week, created as a tribute to Jennifer Aniston’s “Friends” character Rachel Green. CREDIT: Stephanie Hirschmiller

Toledano, who calls the shoe the Geller after David Schwimmer’s Ross, told FN that “the first thing I thought about was Rachel Green. I’m 26, but my sister is 36, so I was kind of growing up with her,” she said.

Aniston’s character was well known for wearing those ’90s favorite square-toe shoes that are having a major fashion moment right now and we can certainly see Aniston / Green working this particular number.

Want more?

Everything you need to know about the footwear at Paris Fashion Week spring 2020.

The ’90s are back for spring 2020 with Britney backpacks, square-toe shoes and SATC inspiration

How sustainability became the future of retail