Enfants Riches Déprimés Chooses Paris for its Debut Boutique

Los Angeles-based ready-to-wear label Enfants Riches Déprimés has chosen Paris for its first flagship.

Founded in 2012 by artist and designer Henri Alexander Levy, the brand picked a former jeweler’s atelier on the Rue Charlot in the Marais for its first brick-and-mortar space.

Working with architect Didier Faustino, the 164-square-foot boutique was designed to mirror a Twenties’ bank vault. The walls of the two floors, one on ground level and one below, were covered with stainless-steel plaques that catch the light coming in through the old-school Parisian storefront. Slabs of dark marble were used to create countertops, on which jewelry and accessories will be presented, as well as the staircase winding down toward the lower level.

Downstairs, in a room covered with wall-to-wall steel panels, a lime carpet added a touch of color, matching the Pierre Paulin ABCD sofa picked by Levy to decorate the space, which has steel racks subtly blending into the walls.

“The best retail experiences are in Paris for me,” said Levy, who divides his time between his studio in Los Angeles and the French capital. “I like the fact that Paris is a walking city: You can stumble upon a little gem one day and even have trouble finding it the next time you visit.”

The designer was driven by his desire to redefine the luxury retail experience.

“I wanted to pair some of the nihilistic and controversial elements of the brand with the most cutthroat luxury,” he said. “I really enjoy the treatment you get at Hermès boutiques, for example, where they all wear white gloves to handle the products. I wanted to see how to pair a luxury setting with an aggressive aesthetic, and also allow people to experience something physical. I feel like everything in the last 10 years has just existed digitally.”

Enfants Riches Déprimés is in talks to possibly open a store in Tokyo, but Levy isn’t done with Paris for the moment.

“In time, I’d like to open a book and record store,” said Levy, who is working on the brand’s January show with costume designer Arianne Phillips. “For me it’s not just about the clothing. A large part of my design process is going to these stores to find inspiration. I’d love to open an ERD books and record shop just next door to our Parisian boutique.”

