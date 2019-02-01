Dior to Stage Cruise Show in Marrakech

Dior is putting the warm weather back into the cruise season, with plans to stage its resort show this year in Marrakech on April 29.

The French fashion house, it seems, is taking no risks after its last cruise show in Chantilly, near Paris, was marred by traffic jams and torrential rains. The display in Morocco will mark the first time Dior will stage a major event in the country, and will take place on a Monday.

Marrakech is most closely associated with the late couturier Yves Saint Laurent, who considered Morocco his second home and designed some of his premiere collections there. The Yves Saint Laurent Museum, opened in 2017, and the neighboring Majorelle Garden have become major tourist attractions.

The timing of the show places Dior in pole position, with Chanel set to show its cruise collection at the Grand Palais in Paris on May 3. It also signals a move back toward diverse locations after last year’s unusual concentration of shows in France, which saw Dior, Louis Vuitton and Gucci all showing within the same week.

New York is proving a strong draw: Prada will stage its cruise show in the Big Apple on May 2, with Vuitton to follow on May 8.

This story was reported by WWD and originally appeared on WWD.com.