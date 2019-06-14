Did Gigi, Bella & Lenny Kravitz Break Instagram at the LVR X CR Runway Show?

For the second time this year, Instagram crashed on Thursday, and it happened just as a fashion spectacular wrapped at Pitti Uomo in Florence, Italy.

Luisa Via Roma and Carine Roitfeld staged the inaugural CR Runway show, a 4,000-guest spectacular opened by Gigi Hadid, closely followed by her sister Bella. The public-facing, see-now-buy-now show closed with a performance by men’s style icon Lenny Kravitz.

Bella Hadid, CR Runway. CREDIT: Shutterstock The event, to celebrate retailer, LuisaViaRoma’s 90the anniversary, was staged in Piazzale Michelangelo in the Florentine hills, and presided over by a giant rendering of the iconic artist’s David sculpture. Following a performance by an opera singer (Lenny came later), Gigi kicked things off wearing a fall ’19 look by the Karl Lagerfeld brand — a tribute to the designer who passed away earlier this year. Roitfeld has a three-season deal as style adviser to the brand.

Gigi Hadid, CR Runway. CREDIT: Shutterstock The other 114 looks included Bella in Off White, alongside creations by Dundas World, Richard Quinn x Moncler, Tom Ford, Versace, Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta, Max Mara, Ferragamo and more. Last up was a trio of vintage Lacroix wedding dresses.

The show was attended by Virgil Abloh, who DJ’d at the after party, and shoe designers Giuseppe Zanotti and Gianvito Rossi. Kravitz sang “Fly Away,” “American Woman” and “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over.”

Lenny Kravitz, CR Runway. CREDIT: Shutterstock

