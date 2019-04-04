8 Things You Need to Know About the Inaugural CR Runway Show

Carine Roitfeld is joining forces with LuisaViaRoma, for the first official CR Runway fashion show. The production, jointly conceived with LuisaViaRoma CEO Andrea Panconesi, celebrates the 90th anniversary of the famous Florentine concept store. The runway extension of Roitfeld’s biannual CR Fashion Book, this will be the first multi-brand fashion show of its kind. This morning in Paris, FN attended an exclusive press conference at the Hotel de Crillon and here are the eight things you need to know.

THE SETTING

It will take place in Florence, Italy, at sunset on 13 June, during Pitti Uomo and will be staged in Piazzale Michelangelo, on a hilltop overlooking the city.

90’S REDUX

A celebration of all things 90s, the production will feature 90 Roitfeld-curated looks from the fall ’19 women’s and men’s collections. She is giving the looks a 90s spin in homage to the decade.

EVERYONE’S INVITED

The show’s 5000 invitees will include some 1600 members of the public who will have the opportunity to win tickets on the LuisaViaRoma website. There will also be giant screens erected throughout the city live-streaming the event.

THE DESIGNERS

Designers taking part include fashion stalwarts Burberry, Givenchy, Moncler and Prada plus more contemporary labels such as Simone Rocha. But while Roitfeld has created many of the looks from the fall ’19 collections, there will also be designer exclusives created especially for the show.

THE MODELS

Yet to be revealed, but they will be a mix of iconic 90s supermodels and stars of the contemporary runway.

SEE-NOW-BUY-NOW

A selection of the looks will be available the next day on a specially curated microsite within the LuisaViaRoma website. However, there will also be a series of drops until the end of the year to ensure a constant stream of newness and maintain the element of surprise.

LIVE PERFORMANCE

The show will close with a performance by award-winning artist Lenny Kravitz, however, there will be additional surprise sets from special guests yet to be revealed.

THE SHAPE OF THINGS TO COME

CR Runway in Florence marks the first in a series of annual catwalk productions with will take place in different cities across the globe. CR Runway is co-founded by Roitfeld and her son Vladimir Restoin-Roitfeld who is president and managing director of CR Fashion Book Ltd. and CR Studio. The latter is the consultancy and talent management arm of CR.

