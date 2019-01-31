7 Times Céline Dion Slayed Paris Haute Couture Week

Sales appointments for Hedi Slimane’s Celine menswear debut were going full throttle during Couture Week, but while those LVMH tills were ringing up a storm, there was another Céline shaking things up in Paris.

“Céline Dion is in the building.” Yes, FN had just arrived at the Alexandre Vauthier couture show on January 22 — ahead of time for a quick shimmy backstage to scope out Amina Muaddi‘s footwear collection for the label — when a veritable frisson began to build around the Grand Palais show venue. There had been a sighting, the grande dame was, indeed, in the house.

The French-Canadian singer, who is an enormous Vauthier fan, even rose at the end of the show to congratulate the designer as he took to the runway for his finale bow.

And, much to the delight of the couture media pack, she kept them coming. A quick change later — she stayed at the Crillon, just a five minute limo ride, from the Grand Palais — and proceeded directly to the Armani Privé show, just off the Place Vendôme. The following day it was Ronald van der Kemp and Valentino (she wept with emotion at the latter) and the diva also treated the city to some splendid street style in between shows. Not to mention evening outings to the Folies Bergère and Moulin Rouge cabaret clubs.

From the single earring at Vauthier and the Nicholas Kirkwood platform wedge boots to the pantsuits and the Roger Vivier silver sandals, the fashion highlights were many, but our main take out from the experience is that it’s once again okay to match your bag to your shoes. In fact, it is positively encouraged. Keep reading to see the seven times Dion killed it over the week and spot the three in which she coordinated her accessories.

1. One Hit (Earring) Wonder

Dion’s single chandelier earring was a hit at Alexandre Vauthier.

2. Non-Binary Chic

Céline Dion attends the Armani Privé show in an on trend tuxedo inspired ensemble. CREDIT: Shutterstock

This tuxedo-inspired ensemble by Armani Privé in an OTM (of the moment) take on androgynous dressing.

3. Sustainably En Pointe

Céline Dion wearing Ronald van der Kemp. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The diva attended the Dutch designer’s demi-couture show on Jan. 23. Van der Kemp is known for his sustainable approach to fashion and uses only upcycled fabrics.

4. Tonal in Taupe

Céline Dion attends the Valentino couture show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Dion wrote the playbook on tonal dressing with this triple taupe look by Valentino she wore to attend the house’s show on Jan. 23.

5. Power Platforms

Céline Dion wearing Nicholas Kirkwood. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When she stepped out on Jan. 24, the singer opted for this fierce all-over leather look including ’70s-inspired platform boots by Nicholas Kirkwood.

6. Pretty in Pink

Teamed with silver Roger Vivier sandals, this wrap dress by Dodo Bar Or that Dion wore on Jan. 24 to the Moulin Rouge.

7. Haute Headgear

Céline Dion wearing Alexandre Vauthier for a visit to Paris’s Folies Bergère cabaret club. CREDIT: Stutterstock

The singer topped off the week with a trip to the Folies Bergère wearing a full look from Vauthier’s spring ’18 couture collection. However, the lady is still in town. She’s currently shooting a L’Oréal commercial and has also been promoting her (achingly on-trend) gender-neutral kids’ label Celinununu with a pop-up in the city’s hip Marais district.