BFA Nominees Announced, Bottega Veneta Competing in Three Separate Categories

Brands belonging to French luxury giants Kering and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton will slug it out at the upcoming Fashion Awards 2019, which will take place at Royal Albert Hall here on Dec. 2.

Bottega Veneta, Gucci and Loewe are among the names competing for brand of the year, along with Prada and Jacquemus, while Alessandro Michele, Daniel Lee, Jonathan Anderson and Kim Jones are all nominees for the accessories designer prize.

Michele, Lee, Anderson, Jones and Miuccia Prada will also compete for the designer of the year prize.

In September, Giorgio Armani was announced as the winner of the Outstanding Achievement Award, while Naomi Campbell was announced as the recipient of the Fashion Icon Award. Giorgio Armani will be honored for outstanding achievement at the Fashion Awards 2019 in London.

More special recognition awards will be announced prior to the event and celebrated on the night.

The Fashion Awards is the largest fundraiser for the British Fashion Council’s talent initiatives and programs, and the money goes towards supporting students and young talent. In 2018, the BFC raised more than 2.3 million pounds for its charities and business support initiatives and allocated 1.1 million pounds directly to scholars and designer businesses.

For the 2019 Fashion Awards, the British Fashion Council invited a voting panel of 2,500 members from the industry worldwide to put forward their preferences for each award, and nominations were made in 10 categories. The five brands and individuals that received the most nominations were shortlisted for the awards.

Other categories include British Designer of the Year Men’s Wear, with candidates Craig Green, Grace Wales Bonner, Jones for Dior Men, Martine Rose, and Riccardo Tisci for Burberry.

In the British women’s wear category, candidates are Lee for Bottega, John Galliano for Martin Margiela, Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe, Richard Quinn, and Simone Rocha.

British emerging talent prize nominees are Bethany Williams, Phoebe English, Matty Bovan, Rejina Pyo and Rosh Mahtani for the jewelry label Alighieri.

The business leader award, which Gucci’s chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri has regularly scooped in past years, will see names including Alexandre Arnault for Rimowa, José Neves for Farfetch, Marco Gobbetti for Burberry, and Remo Ruffini for Moncler compete. Bizzarri is on the list once again.

