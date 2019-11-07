Adidas & Prada Confirm Collaboration Via Instagram

Hot off the press. Exciting news came in this morning via our Instagram feeds. Luxury Italian label Prada is to collaborate with sportswear giant Adidas. In a co-ordinated, triple-pronged public relations drive, Prada, Adidas and Adidas Originals all posted to their Instagram accounts at the same time.

Each brand posted the same picture: a white Prada logo cardboard carrier bag with two Adidas shoe boxes protruding from the top. On was the blue box used by Adidas Originals and the other was the black version associated with the main line. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to work out that said collaboration pertains to footwear.

Each post featured the words “coming soon,” is hashtagged #Pradaforadidas and also included the weblink adidas.com/prada. Follow the link and you’re taken to a holding page where shoppers can submit their email address. It says “The journey begins soon. Sign up to stay in the know.”

According to the Twitter account Py-Leaks, known for its insider scoops on the sneaker industry, the collaboration will feature two shoes called ‘Adidas Prada Sailing’ which will come in two colorways, white/silver and red and will retail for $350.

However, fans have quickly come up with their own name for the collaboration, dubbing it #Pradidas in comments on the brands’ posts.

