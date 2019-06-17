Top 10 Shoes of Milan Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2020

Variety is the spice of life — or at least it was at Milan Men’s Fashion Week. So far, the spring ’20 season has full of hybrids of all shapes and sizes, riffing off of sandals, sneakers and everything in between. There was a concerted effort to make dressier styles more sporty, like Santoni’s dress-sneaker hybrid. There were plenty of angular toes — perhaps a workaround on the divisive square toe (a detail that tends to land on menswear’s DON’T lists). And hiking fashion continues to go full speed ahead, with traditional hiking boots (Tod’s), trail runners and other sturdy shapes accompanying the many pockets and cargos that men were wearing on the runways.
Here are the top 10 shoes of Milan Men’s Fashion Week that are giving the men’s market new life:
1. Giuseppe Zanottis’ canvas tie-dye Chelseas
2. A Church’s boot that’s both technical and elegant