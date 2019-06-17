Top 10 Shoes of Milan Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2020

Variety is the spice of life — or at least it was at Milan Men’s Fashion Week. So far, the spring ’20 season has full of hybrids of all shapes and sizes, riffing off of sandals, sneakers and everything in between. There was a concerted effort to make dressier styles more sporty, like Santoni’s dress-sneaker hybrid. There were plenty of angular toes — perhaps a workaround on the divisive square toe (a detail that tends to land on menswear’s DON’T lists). And hiking fashion continues to go full speed ahead, with traditional hiking boots (Tod’s), trail runners and other sturdy shapes accompanying the many pockets and cargos that men were wearing on the runways.

Here are the top 10 shoes of Milan Men’s Fashion Week that are giving the men’s market new life:

1. Giuseppe Zanottis’ canvas tie-dye Chelseas

Tie-dye canvas boots from Giuseppe Zanotti spring 2020 men’s gave an unexpected twist to the perennial shape. CREDIT: Stephanie Hirschmiller

2. A Church’s boot that’s both technical and elegant

Church’s has always been technical, but its archival Docklow boot is water resistant and incredibly sturdy looking. CREDIT: Stephanie Hirschmiller

3. Fendi’s super-strappy mandal

Strappy mandals from Fendi’s gardening-inspired spring ’20 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

4. Jimmy Choo’s Dipped Diamond sneaker

Jimmy Choo dipped Diamond sneakers, men’s spring 2020. CREDIT: Stephanie Hirschmiller

5. Versace’s leopard boots

Versace’s slightly square-toed leopard print boots paired with acid wash denim for spring ’20 men’s. CREDIT: Shutterstock

6. Palm Angels sideways sneaker

Asymmetrical sneakers from Palm Angels spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

7. Santoni’s wear-to-work sneaker

Santoni men’s spring 2020. CREDIT: Santoni

8. Color blocked hikers from Tod’s

Tod’s hikers for spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

9. Geometric toes from Magliano

Geometric toes at Magliano spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

10. Buscemi’s undone hiker-duck hybrids