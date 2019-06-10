Chunky Sneakers and Classic Loafers Were Everywhere at LFW Men’s This Weekend

A closer look at Raf Simons for Adidas Ozweego sneakers in light pink featuring a silver metallic "dip" effect stands out on the upper and midsole.

London Fashion Week Men’s kicked off this past weekend, and plenty of fashion-lovers were spotted making their way to shows in eye-catching street style looks. Two of the weekend’s most notable trends? Chunky sneakers and classic loafers. Scroll through to see some of the best head-to-toe ensembles snapped on from men’s LFW.

German-born model Johannes Huebl, who married reality star Olivia Palermo in 2014, was photographed sporting a dark monochromatic navy outfit, consisting of a light jacket, trousers and navy suede loafers. A pair of sunglasses pulled things together.

Johannes Huebl wearing a navy head-to-toe look on the streets of London. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Johannes Huebl’s navy suede loafers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Toby Huntington-Whiteley, the 28-year-old brother of supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, donned a beige shirt jacket with dark denim cuffed jeans and gray suede loafers. The model and personal trainer also completed his look with sunglasses and a watch.

Toby Huntington-Whiteley wearing gray suede loafers with cuffed dark denim jeans and a beige shirt jacket. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Toby Huntington-Whiteley’s gray suede loafers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another London Fashion Week guest rocked a bold blue suit with nothing underneath. They styled it with an assortment of necklaces, small shades and white sneakers.

A guest at London Fashion Week Men’s rocks a blue suit with white sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at a LFW guest wearing black and white sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another attendee with colorful hair was captured modeling a bright orange distressed fireman jumpsuit from Calvin Klein with pale pink and metallic Adidas x Raf Simons Ozweego.

A LFW guest wearing an orange Calvin Klein distressed fireman jumpsuit with Adidas x Raf Simons Ozweego sneakers in light pink. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Raf Simons for Adidas’ pink Ozweego sneakers featuring a silver metallic “dip” effect on the upper and midsole. CREDIT: Shutterstock

