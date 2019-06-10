Sign up for our newsletter today!

Chunky Sneakers and Classic Loafers Were Everywhere at LFW Men’s This Weekend

By Allie Fasanella
London Fashion Week Men’s kicked off this past weekend, and plenty of fashion-lovers were spotted making their way to shows in eye-catching street style looks. Two of the weekend’s most notable trends? Chunky sneakers and classic loafers. Scroll through to see some of the best head-to-toe ensembles snapped on from men’s LFW.

German-born model Johannes Huebl, who married reality star Olivia Palermo in 2014, was photographed sporting a dark monochromatic navy outfit, consisting of a light jacket, trousers and navy suede loafers. A pair of sunglasses pulled things together.

Johannes Huebl, london fashion week men's, Spring Summer 2020
Johannes Huebl wearing a navy head-to-toe look on the streets of London.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Johannes Huebl, navy suede loafers, men's london fashion week
A closer look at Johannes Huebl’s navy suede loafers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Toby Huntington-Whiteley, the 28-year-old brother of supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, donned a beige shirt jacket with dark denim cuffed jeans and gray suede loafers. The model and personal trainer also completed his look with sunglasses and a watch.

Toby Huntington-Whiteley, london fashion week men's 2019
Toby Huntington-Whiteley wearing gray suede loafers with cuffed dark denim jeans and a beige shirt jacket.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Toby Huntington-Whiteley, london fashion week men's 2019
A closer view of Toby Huntington-Whiteley’s gray suede loafers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another London Fashion Week guest rocked a bold blue suit with nothing underneath. They styled it with an assortment of necklaces, small shades and white sneakers.

london fashion week men's, street style
A guest at London Fashion Week Men’s rocks a blue suit with white sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
london fashion week men's street style, spring summer 2020
A close-up look at a LFW guest wearing black and white sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another attendee with colorful hair was captured modeling a bright orange distressed fireman jumpsuit from Calvin Klein with pale pink and metallic Adidas x Raf Simons Ozweego.

london fashion week men's, adidas for raf simons Ozweego sneakers
A LFW guest wearing an orange Calvin Klein distressed fireman jumpsuit with Adidas x Raf Simons Ozweego sneakers in light pink.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
adidas by raf simons Ozweego sneakers, london fashion week men's 2019
A closer look at Raf Simons for Adidas’ pink Ozweego sneakers featuring a silver metallic “dip” effect on the upper and midsole.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

