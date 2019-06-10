Chunky Sneakers and Classic Loafers Were Everywhere at LFW Men’s This Weekend

London Fashion Week Men’s kicked off this past weekend, and plenty of fashion-lovers were spotted making their way to shows in eye-catching street style looks. Two of the weekend’s most notable trends? Chunky sneakers and classic loafers. Scroll through to see some of the best head-to-toe ensembles snapped on from men’s LFW.
German-born model Johannes Huebl, who married reality star Olivia Palermo in 2014, was photographed sporting a dark monochromatic navy outfit, consisting of a light jacket, trousers and navy suede loafers. A pair of sunglasses pulled things together.
Meanwhile, Toby Huntington-Whiteley, the 28-year-old brother of supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, donned a beige shirt jacket with dark denim cuffed jeans and gray suede loafers. The model and personal trainer also completed his look with sunglasses and a watch.
Another London Fashion Week guest rocked a bold blue suit with nothing underneath. They styled it with an assortment of necklaces, small shades and white sneakers.
Another attendee with colorful hair was captured modeling a bright orange distressed fireman jumpsuit from Calvin Klein with pale pink and metallic Adidas x Raf Simons Ozweego.
