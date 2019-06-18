Power Suits & Sneakers Are Trending on the Front Row at Milan Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2020 Shows

From actors to athletes and musicians, celebrities are jet-setting all across Europe to attend the latest fashion shows in June. Seated front row at some of the hottest runways for spring 2020, these celebrities were turning heads with one trend we couldn’t help but notice: power suits.

Couple Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz at the Ermenegildo Zegna show. CREDIT: Davide Maestri/WWD/Shutterstock

Both men and women rocked the look, including “Claws” star Karrueche Tran and former New York Giants player Victor Cruz, who both wore the style on the front row at the Ermenegildo Zegna show.

The presence of suits at Milan Fashion Week Men’s shows usher in a potential trend alert for both the men and women’s market. But while celebs have opted for more formal styles at the shows, their footwear remains on the casual side, at least for men.

Richard Madden (L) and Samuel L. Jackson at the Giorgio Armani show. CREDIT: Davide Maestri/WWD/Shutterstock

It comes as no surprise that men sprang for comfortable shoes this season, as fashion week can get hectic running around.

Aside from comfort, sneakers have also become recognized as a trend in fashion as luxury brands like Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton continue to embrace the style.

(L-R): Brandon Flynn, Kesha McLeod, PJ Tucker and guests at the Versace show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As sneakers continue to be a trend in the luxury market, we expect to see the shoe both on the streets and front row at fashion weeks.

See more stars on the front row for Milan Fashion Week Men’s spring 2020 shows.

Want more?

Worst Dressed at MTV Movie & TV Awards, According to You

Where the Dad Shoe Trend Is Going Next

Ballet Flats for Men, Heron Preston’s Gore-Tex Collab Kick Off Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2020